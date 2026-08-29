NFL Is Bringing Back 'Woke' Messages for End Zones, Helmets

The National Football League is bringing back "Woke" messages on end zones and helmets.

Front Office Sports confirmed that the NFL is again pushing the race-shaming practices.

Advertisement

The NFL will again place anti-racism messages across playing fields and player helmets in 2026, Front Office Sports has learned. It will be the seventh straight season the Shield has been out front on social justice messaging. The strategy dates back to 2020, when the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer ignited a long hot summer of protests and social unrest. “Can confirm that we are continuing with both the end zone stencils and helmet decals this season,” an NFL spokeswoman told FOS in a statement.

This would be the seventh year in a row of the NFL scolding its audience with Woke messaging, as if broadcasting insipid statements about racism is going to stop a Klan rally.

Those Klan rallies mostly stopped themselves, after the SPLC funding got cut off.

The NFL will once again put “End Racism” & “Stop Hate” in the end zones & allow social justice messages on helmets for the 2026 season…



The virtue signaling never ends. pic.twitter.com/D2HH1JIs7K — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) August 29, 2026

Here is what the NFL has in mind for this upcoming season, according to the report:

On-Field Messaging: Over the past six seasons, all 32 NFL teams have stenciled in on-field messages around their end zones. Last year, they chose between four options: “End Racism,” “Choose Love,” “Stop Hate,” and “Inspire Change.” For February’s Super Bowl LX between the Seahawks and Patriots, the league added Dr. Martin Luther King’s “Choose Love” along with “It Takes All Of Us.” Helmet Decals : Also starting with the 2020 season, players were allowed to wear helmet decals featuring victims of racial violence, such as Floyd and Breonna Taylor. During the 2025 season, players had the option to wear four decals on their helmets reading: ‘Stop Hate, “Inspire Change, “End Racism,” and “Choose Love.”

: Also starting with the 2020 season, players were allowed to wear helmet decals featuring victims of racial violence, such as Floyd and Breonna Taylor. During the 2025 season, players had the option to wear four decals on their helmets reading: ‘Stop Hate, “Inspire Change, “End Racism,” and “Choose Love.” Black National Anthem : Along with the U.S. national anthem, the NFL has added renditions of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black national anthem, before the Super Bowl and other big events. Teams played it before season openers in 2020. Since 2021, some artists who’ve performed the song during the Super Bowl pregame include Alicia Keys and Coco Jones.

: Along with the U.S. national anthem, the NFL has added renditions of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black national anthem, before the Super Bowl and other big events. Teams played it before season openers in 2020. Since 2021, some artists who’ve performed the song during the Super Bowl pregame include Alicia Keys and Coco Jones. Jay-Z/Roc Nation Alliance: In 2019, Front Office Sports broke the news that Goodell’s NFL was forming a sweeping business alliance with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. The landmark partnership ultimately gave the rap superstar creative control over the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which sometimes draws more TV viewers than the game itself. This year, the league and Jay-Z faced criticism for casting Bad Bunny as the headliner. The global music sensation sings most of his songs in Spanish. That led the conservative organization Turning Point USA to counter-program with “The All-American Halftime Show” headlined by Kid Rock.

When it comes to the No Fun League, the George Floyd riots never stopped.

All of the riots that burned down black neighborhoods, doing billions in damage, the loss of nearly two dozen lives — this is apparently something the Woke NFL wants seared into the American consciousness.

Never mind these riots were fueled by radical activists who cherry picked a tragic case and framed it misleadingly to convince a black community that it was being targeted by white cops. This led to the massive Black Lives Matter grift that scammed donors out of millions of dollars.

Then there was the kneeling. The incessant kneeling. As if America's national anthem had something to do with career criminals resisting arrest and putting themselves and law enforcement at risk.

Sorry, your great-great-great-great grand uncle being enslaved at a time when the barbaric practice was prevalent, only to be emancipated by hundreds of thousands of Americans spilling blood to end it, is not the reason someone hooked on fentanyl tries to pass off a phony $20 bill at a convenience store.

Let's get something straight: These Woke messages are not trying to "end racism."

They are scapegoating white viewers over alleged racism that is purportedly causing problems for black people in primarily Democrat-run cities. Of course, they only imply white people in the audience might be racists, not that black people, Latinos, Asians, etc. can be racist against white people.

Advertisement

Racism is the stereotyping of people as superior or inferior according to their race — it has nothing to do with "power structures," it has to do with ignorance.

Why? Because whether or not a race of people happen to be the predominant one in a society has nothing to do with whether or not their ignorant views might lead to socially damaging behavior.

Demographics shift. Power shifts with it. If a group of people that generally holds racist views suddenly gains power, it doesn't magically make them "racist," when earlier their ignorant views were benign.

Americans are "over" this. People who watch the NFL, NBA, or heaven help them, the WNBA, do not do so because they are "racists." Not only has logic left the building, so has any marketing sense.

The NFL needs to decide if it is a professional sports league or a left-wing propaganda echo chamber. Because it is only trashing its brand further with this activist nonsense.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.