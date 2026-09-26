Team Trump to Launch 'America.gov' to Enhance Citizens’ Experience in Interacting With Government

White House officials are calling it "the golden age of the citizen experience." Officially, it will be called "America.gov," a one-stop hub where citizens can find every government program and agency. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump will hold a launch event for the platform at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C. The stellar, former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will be hosting.

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This is going to be a fantastic event, bringing together some of the best minds in business. I look forward to hosting it! https://t.co/LCPAaNOHLM — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) September 25, 2026

Joe Gebbia, the head of National Design Studio (NDS) and Airbnb co-founder, asked the question: "How do you make it easy to just access government?"

America.gov was the answer, an AI-powered tool built to solve the simple problem of decades of clunky, inefficient and overly complex government web systems. Gebbia further said in an exclusive Fox News Digital piece, that Tuesday will mark a "new chapter of usability for the country."

The Trump administration is officially entering the artificial intelligence (AI) space with a new tool is says will provide much-needed relief for Americans interacting with the federal government, Fox News Digital has learned. At an all-day event beginning Tuesday morning and featuring President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, officials will launch and showcase on stage America.gov, a new website designed to enhance "the citizen experience." Also attending are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Dr. Mehmet Oz and Joe Gebbia, Airbnb co-founder who now heads the National Design Studio (NDS) and who is the first-ever U.S. Chief Design Officer.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman is also expected to attend. But the icing on the cake will be the attendance of the Who's-who of the tech world, including Elon Musk, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, and Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp.

The day will include panel discussions with other senior administration officials and top industry leaders on artificial intelligence, energy dominance, health, space and agriculture. "This is really an incredible collection of people that are working in service to the nation and really showcasing what the future of America is, where we're headed," said Gebbia. "Next week is really about the golden age of America, and really getting to showcase how it's not just a statement, it's actually being built," Gebbia told Fox News Digital.

One White House official described the new AI tool as the government's front door and "a one-stop shop for Americans looking for information and resources from the federal government that are currently spread over a maze of various agency websites."

Gebbia said that Americans shouldn't expect that interactions with the federal government will be onerous or difficult to navigate.

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"What if people didn't say that? What if people have had a different sentiment? It's entirely possible they can. It takes a president who cares about this, it takes an administration who wants to invest in it, and it takes the right talent to build it." "President Trump has those three things."

Another Trump administration game changer in the making. Stay tuned for more in the coming days.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.