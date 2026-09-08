Confused yet? Dan Sullivan Accused of Colluding With Leftist Group to Unseat GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan

More hinky happenings with Alaska Senate candidate Dan J. Sullivan (the other Sullivan, not the incumbent).

As RedState has extensively covered, candidate Sullivan, a retired teacher, has been confusing voters in a bid to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan. Aside from a Department of Justice probe to investigate whether candidate Sullivan entered the race in order to help Democrat Senate nominee Mary Peltola, the watchdog group Americans for Public Trust (APT) has filed an FEC complaint against candidate Sullivan, claiming he colluded with the Alaska-based 907 Initiative, a left-wing activist organization, to end the career of the incumbent senator.

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🚨 NEW FILING 🚨



APT has filed a complaint with the FEC against Daniel J. Sullivan ("Decoy Dan"), the candidate challenging Sen. @DanSullivan_AK, alleging that his campaign illegally coordinated with the 907 Initiative through Democratic strategist Amber Lee. pic.twitter.com/w25SuoZMI1 — Americans for Public Trust (@apublictrust) September 8, 2026

Retired teacher Dan J. Sullivan, also known as “Decoy Dan,” has been accused by a watchdog of secretly and illegally colluding with a liberal group to take down his namesake Alaska senator. The connection comes from veteran Democratic strategist Amber Lee, who worked with his campaign while sitting on the board of the left-leaning 907 Initiative, a government transparency watchdog that has spent some $1.5 million on ads attacking incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (R-Alaska), disclosures show. “It is absolutely a violation of federal election law for someone to wear two hats,” Caitlin Sutherland, the executive director of watchdog group Americans for Public Trust, which filed the complaint Tuesday, told The Post. About $575,000 of 907 Initiative’s spending against Sen. Sullivan took place during the final 90 days of the primary race, APT alleged in a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission Tuesday. “Decoy Dan” jumped into the race on May 29.

According to the complaint, Democrat strategist Amber Lee helped "Decoy Dan" with filing his paperwork to run against Sen. Sullivan and even helped craft his campaign materials.

“In fact, Ms. Lee helped Daniel J. Sullivan file to run and ‘helped author some of Dan J. Sullivan’s campaign materials’ at a time when her 907 Initiative was already reserving advertisements attacking his opponent,” the complaint went on. [...] “Amber Lee Strategies’ work for the Daniel J. Sullivan campaign — and her concurrent leadership position as a board member of 907 Initiative whilst it spent significant sums of money on ads targeting her client’s primary opponent — is the third and final prong to establish coordination,” APT wrote in its complaint. [...] Just one day before “Decoy Dan” officially filed, the 907 Initiative slammed Sen. Sullivan and launched an ad titled “Stop Raising Costs.” His campaign owed Amber Lee Strategies $4,380.41, the complaint noted.

907 Initiative vociferously denies any connection to candidate Sullivan, and claims that Amber Lee is a board member, not a paid operative.

“This allegation is patently false,” 907 Initiative executive director Aubrey Wieber told The Post. “907 Initiative has never employed or paid Amber Lee. Amber Lee is a board member of 907 Initiative. The fact that Americans for Public Trust can’t decipher the difference between those two tells you all you need to know.” “907 Initiative had no involvement with any work between Dan J. Sullivan and Amber Lee. I found out about the connection by reading the news.”

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Mmmkay.

Thanks to the Ranked Choice Voting in Alaska, candidate Dan J. Sullivan advanced beyond the primary, and despite legal challenges, his name will appear on the November 3 ballot, alongside Sen. Dan S. Sullivan and Democrat Mary Peltola. So, Alaskans have some decisions to make: the first one being how to distinguish a genuine candidate from a spoiler.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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