Unhinged AWFL Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's Murder Pleads Guilty to Assaulting, Threatening ICE Agents

On Wednesday, a Massachusetts woman pleaded guilty to impeding an ICE enforcement operation, assaulting ICE agents, and threatening them with harm, reportedly yelling, “Charlie Kirk died, and we love it… We’re coming for you, gonna kill you.”

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Spewing hatred and spouting filth seems to be part of the job description for anti-ICE activists.

Bethany Abigail Terrill, of Malden, MA, admitted today to to assaulting federal agents who were engaging in lawful immigration enforcement and threatening to kill them. Learn more about this #FBI Boston investigation: https://t.co/802W3TFX2k pic.twitter.com/LL0Z860asY — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) September 2, 2026

Bethany Abigail Terrill, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by simple assault. U.S. Senior District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for Dec. 16, 2026. Terrill was arrested and charged by criminal complaint in October 2025 and later indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2026.

UPDATE: Bethany Terrill has pleaded guilty to to one count of influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by simple assault, after she interfered with an immigration arrest in MA last year & was caught on bodycam saying “Charlie Kirk died, and we love it…… https://t.co/UuF1UmUs3U — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 2, 2026

Terrill is no dewy-eyed student like the Luigi Mangione freaks. Terrill is a 37-year-old business owner who, with one wrongheaded action, chose to blow her life to smithereens. At her age, and with enough acumen to maintain a business, one would think she would know better. If Terrill manages to skate prison and supervised release, and only has to pay a $100,000 fine, her future still looks pretty bleak. Life is hard without strikes against you, and this strike is pretty significant.

According to the charging documents, federal agents were supporting Immigration Enforcement and Removal Operations in effecting the administrative immigration arrest of individuals in Malden. The agents encountered Terrill outside of Malden Court for reasons unrelated to the agents’ activities. Terrill physically interjected herself into the middle of agents while they were effecting an arrest. Terrill was verbally abusive, attempted to physically interfere with the arrest and ultimately made threatening statements to kill the federal officers on scene.

Along with the agent's sworn testimony, this was recorded on body camera. The footage shows Terrill approaching the agents, screaming at them and pushing through the agents in order to videotape them on her phone. Terrill was reported to have screamed, “ICE is here, ICE is here,” “You guys are monsters, this is insane,” “Sir, what’s your name, what’s your name,” “I can try to help you,” and “I am an American civilian, I have a right to be here.” She did all this as she continued to film and pushed into the agents.

Two forms of footage recorded her egregious behavior. What exactly was she expecting would happen to her?

Agents, who were identifiable by their badges, agency placards and clothing, told Terrill to “back up” several times. Terrill repeatedly attempted to push past the agents and failed to comply with any commands. Agents notified Terrill that she could be arrested if she continued to fail to comply with their requests to give them space to safely effect the arrest.

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Terrill did not comply, and the rest is history. She now faces up to one year in prison, one year of supervised release, and a $100,000 fine. Let's hope the judge applies swift and accurate justice.

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