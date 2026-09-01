Mike Johnson Is Having None of the Legacy Media's Blame for Cost of Iran Conflict

On Monday, the House of Representatives returned from its recess, and after many weeks, House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-04) and the House Republican leadership are back to holding press conferences. Suffice to say the legacy media were loaded for bear, throwing Johnson some truly ridiculous questions.

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Granted, since the House went on recess, there have been a lot of things popping off: from the Iran conflict, to the tariff battles with Canada, to the deal with Venezuela. But from the tenor of the questions, you can tell the press has not been happy about the responses it has received to similar questions from President Donald Trump, the White House, or other cabinet members, and so they regurgitated them all on Johnson.

No matter how the hodgepodge of questioning began, Iran seemed to loom the largest. One reporter thought Johnson needed to answer on the decision-making of the president with this convoluted query.

REPORTER: Since you were on recess, the war in Iran has escalated. At this podium in March, you said that it would be over in short order. In addition to that war escalating, we are now in a greater trade war with Canada, usually one of our greatest trading partners. In addition, the president has angered cattlemen throughout the country by bringing in imports. And they still say, even today, that they are concerned about their livelihoods because of his moves. I know he's tried to mitigate them. In addition, he has tried to change the name of a Great Lake and threatened to demolish the Kennedy Center. Are these moves that you support? And do you understand Republicans, some of whom I just spoke to who said these hurt your chances and some of the voters do not like them.

Would that reporter like to buy a vowel? Or perhaps go through civics education, which appears to be sorely lacking among some in the Capitol press corps. With the patience of Job, Johnson responded to her question as best he could, emphasizing that the role of advisement and working to coordinate efforts with the other two branches of government doesn't necessarily mean the president won't make decisions that are under his purview that may conflict with the other branches, or that Johnson has to be on board with every one.

WATCH:

Q: The war in Iran has escalated. In March, you said it would be over 'in short order.' We are now in a trade war with Canada, and ranchers are concerned about Trump's beef imports. He has tried to change the name of a Great Lake and threatened to demolish the Kennedy Center. Are… pic.twitter.com/Yn5HV2claW — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) September 1, 2026

Once the presser was done, CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju chased Johnson down the Capitol hallway to ask yet another question about Iran.

CNN: On Iran, you said repeatedly that this war was going to be over, soon. You said that it would be a temporary blip on short term... on gas prices. It is more than six months, people are still getting hurt still at the pump. Should the American people not also judge you on your projections here that were clearly off base? JOHNSON: Manu, that is one of the stupidest questions you've ever asked.

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Wow. Raju even clutched the pearls on that response. I think he was genuinely shocked that Johnson went there.

CNN: Why is that stupid?! JOHNSON: I have nothing to do with the prosecution of the war across the globe. CNN: You are responsible. You are selling this to the American public, are you not?

Actually, he's not. That would be President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. But Raju continued to push his narrative that Johnson was responsible for failing to anticipate that the conflict would be longer than a few weeks. Johnson dismissed Raju with surgical quickness, leaving him mumbling into his microphone.

JOHNSON: So, should the House Speaker be held responsible for the duration of a military conflict across the globe? You answer that question. CNN: I believe you called this a short-term skirmish and it's costing billions of dollars...

WATCH:

Speaker Johnson defensive about his past projections about the Iran war, including repeatedly saying it’s just a skirmish that would be over in short order and cause just a “temporary blip” in gas prices.



More than six months in, asked him if the public should judge him on his… pic.twitter.com/0BpVaGy6xC — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 1, 2026

Speaker Johnson defensive about his past projections about the Iran war, including repeatedly saying it’s just a skirmish that would be over in short order and cause just a “temporary blip” in gas prices. More than six months in, asked him if the public should judge him on his past projections that were off base? “That is one of the stupidest questions you've ever asked,” he snapped. Johnson said: “I have nothing to do with the prosecution of the war across the globe.” Asked the speaker about him selling this to the public and the cost of war to taxpayers:

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Raju posted this video as though it's a flex. It is so not. What both videos show is that certain reporters waste time on gotcha journalism while they claim to be seeking answers for the American people. Questions like the ones asked by that reporter and Raju never elicit answers; they result in a lesson, or a verbal beat down, and both are usually richly deserved.

Raju wanted to push his narrative of blame, and Johnson not only didn't accept the premise of the question, but was honest about the rank stupidity inherent in the question.

Andrew Breitbart would have been proud.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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