Enes Kanter Freedom Floats Lawsuit Over Chicago Sky Ban: 'Will Definitely Be Taking Actions'

NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom continues to play the foil in the matter of men playing against women on sports teams, and it is delicious.

On Wednesday, Kanter Freedom said his attorneys are looking into taking action against WNBA team Chicago Sky and its owner Michael Alter after a confrontation on Sunday between Kanter Freedom and Chicago Sky player Natasha Cloud resulted in Kanter Freedom being banned from Chicago's Wintrust Arena.

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Enes Kanter Freedom suggested he will pursue legal action against the Chicago Sky and owner Michael Alter after Alter invoked shooting a gun as an "extreme example" while explaining why the former NBA center was ejected from Sunday's Sky vs. Fever game without a warning. "I’m not talking about against the WNBA, but I think against Michael Alter and the Chicago Sky for sure," Freedom said. "Like, I don’t think they know what they’re talking about." "Me and my legal team will definitely be taking actions against Chicago Sky and Michael Alter," he added. Freedom did not identify a specific legal cause of action or say when he plans to file a lawsuit.

Kanter Freedom has been quite the instrument in exposing the hypocrisy of the WNBA. Alter reflected his own stupidity on proper gun ownership by floating this ridiculous analogy to Kanter Freedom's complaint that he was not given a warning.

Alter made the gun analogy during an exclusive interview with OutKick on Wednesday. He was responding to Freedom’s contention that security should have warned him before ejecting him from Sunday’s game between the Sky and Indiana Fever. Alter said Freedom was deemed a threat when he stepped toward the court, while waving his hands in the air and pointing at a player. "He wasn’t given a warning because certain threats don’t get warnings," Alter said. "To use an extreme example, when you shoot a gun at someone, you don’t get a warning, ‘Don’t do that again.’ Your action doesn’t deserve a warning. You take action that becomes a threat, you don’t get a warning." Alter used the example to argue that security does not always need to issue a warning before responding to conduct it considers threatening. Freedom nevertheless called the statement "unacceptable." "I mean, he needs to check himself," Freedom said.

As RedState editor Bob Hoge reported:

The 6-foot-10 former NBA center has sent the Association into a tizzy by announcing he plans to enter their draft and suit up for a WNBA team next season. Numerous players, executives, and coaches who preach tolerance on one hand are quite comfortable spewing out hate against anyone who disagrees with them on the other, and on Sunday, they were at it again.

Kanter Freedom paid for that ticket to the Sunday game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever because he wanted to cheer on Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who has taken the same "controversial" stand about men having no place in women's sports.

Kanter Freedom first received lots of heat for choosing to wear a shirt that read: “WOMAN noun. adult human female.” Alter and his cadre of owners apparently profit from pushing the trans ideology, so they find basic biology "hateful" and offensive. These are probably the same "follow the science" folks who, during the COVID hysteria, diligently wore masks, stood 6 feet apart, and lined up for the COVID jab and boosters with glee.

It was Chicago Sky player Natasha Cloud who first confronted Kanter Freedom as he cheered on Cunningham, and Kanter Freedom committed the egregious sin of standing up for himself and Cunningham, which resulted in him being ejected from Wintrust Arena.

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Chicago Sky owner Alter then followed the kerfuffle with his ban of Kanter Freedom from future games at the Wintrust Arena.

The Chicago Sky have decided to ban Enes Kanter Freedom from Wintrust Arena moving forward, owner Michael Alter said when speaking to local Chicago media.

"He has demonstrated to us, unequivocally, that he has the potential to be a threat." — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) August 25, 2026

Essentially, Kanter Freedom was a paying customer who was verbally assaulted by a player who should have known better. All he did was use words to defend himself. And the result? Kanter Freedom gets immediately ejected and then banned while Natasha Cloud is still free to play the game.

Let that sink in.

Do Alter and his fellow WNBA coaches think that Cloud and the other women players will not receive much worse once the cosplaying men get a foothold in their league? For purported leaders and strategists, they clearly don't bother to think these things through. It's a hot mess, and the WNBA continues to turn up the heat every time they pull stunts like this.

Actually, Kanter Freedom is a threat. Not to Natasha Cloud or the other Sky players, but to the ideology that men should be playing in women's sports and the WNBA's refusal to admit they've been hoist with their own petard.

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