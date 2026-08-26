WNBA Team Bans Player Identifying As 'Adult Human Female' for Being a 'Potential Threat'

Chicago Sky owner Michael Alter has decided that a man wearing a T-shirt stating the dictionary definition of a woman is somehow a “potential threat.”

That person is Enes Kanter Freedom, a former NBA player who has declared himself eligible for the WNBA draft because the league can't figure out what the 'W' stands for.

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Freedom, on Sunday, sat courtside at Wintrust Arena during the Sky’s game against the Indiana Fever, sporting a simple black shirt that read “WOMAN noun. adult human female.”

At some point during the third quarter, Sky guard Natasha Cloud lost it, triggered by Freedom's presence. Cloud began pointing in the draft prospect's direction and clearly trash-talking.

Freedom smiled, arms wide-open, and stepped toward the floor. Security eventually escorted him out of the arena.

Enes Kanter, one of the bravest women I know, just got kicked out of a @wnba game after being cursed out by a Chicago player. Is this any way for one woman to treat another?! I can’t believe this league is real. pic.twitter.com/kdcps2ssPk — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 24, 2026

"I just got kicked out of a [WNBA] game for supporting WOMEN!" Freedom later wrote on X. "Let that sink in, AMERICA!"

Two days later, Alter made the ban from the team's arena official.

"He has demonstrated to us, unequivocally, that he has the potential to be a threat," the Sky owner confirmed to ESPN.

Cloud, who had to be held back from physically engaging with a fan who paid for their ticket, appears not to be a threat in Alter's mind. In fact, the team has praised their player.

The Chicago Sky have decided to ban Enes Kanter Freedom from Wintrust Arena moving forward, owner Michael Alter said when speaking to local Chicago media.

"He has demonstrated to us, unequivocally, that he has the potential to be a threat." — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) August 25, 2026

It's sometimes difficult to follow the bouncing ball that is WNBA logic, but we'll give it a shot here. The Chicago franchise banned a man, currently identifying as a woman, who they may have to consider as a draft selection next season because the league has thus far been unable to define a woman, which has allowed him to pull off this publicity stunt in the first place.

Mind-numbing stupidity.

Are they going to ban him from the arena next season when the modern-day Kobe and Shaq come to town?

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The WNBA can't tell you what a woman is, even though the definition is printed on Freedom's t-shirt. And now, a league that lectures the public about inclusion and safety apparently draws the line at a female trapped in a male's body.

Not very inclusive, wokesters.

Hall of Fame player Charles Barkley blasted NBA commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert for failing to shut down the one-sided debate over biological males playing in women’s sports weeks earlier.

He argued the pair should have publicly declared that the WNBA is for women only and refused to let the issue drag on. Their inability to make that common-sense declaration has allowed these publicity stunts to fester.

“People are looking for attention now … but [Freedom] has a point though, because Cathy and Adam haven’t said, ‘Hey, it’s in the title, WNBA,'” Barkley explained. “And Enes is trying to get attention.”

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“No, we’re not doing that either. The WNBA is for women. And listen, this is the last time we’re going to discuss it. We’re not going to turn it over to the fools on the internet. We’re not going to turn it over to Congress and things like that," he claimed they should have said. "The WNBA is for women only. Period.”

So simple, even Barkley gets it.

At least one "adult human female" doesn't seem welcome in the WNBA. How sad. How can the Sky be so heartless and foment hate like this? Don't they know love wins and trans people belong?

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