‘It’s True, Their Lives Suck’: Dems' Socialist Muse Cheers Osborn for Mocking Rural Trump Voters

Far-left streamer Hasan Piker praised Nebraska Senate candidate Dan Osborn on Wednesday after leaked audio caught the fake "independent" mocking rural Trump voters.

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“We have an Independent politician out of Nebraska who is saying the f***ing truth,” Piker claimed.

That's two lies in the span of fourteen words, by my count. An impressive level of gaslighting even by leftist standards.

First, Osborn is little more than a closet Democrat masquerading as an "Independent." He is a client of the far-left Fight Agency, the same radical strategists behind socialist Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral campaign. He's also been backed and funded by Elizabeth Warren, Jamie Raskin, Chuck Schumer, and National Democrats, and is actively using ActBlue to raise money thanks to a rule change that benefits fake independents.

The fact that Piker would take the false "Independent" premise and present it to his audience suggests he thinks his followers are too dumb to do their research. Which might well be true, but you'd think they'd take offense to that notion.

As for the second lie, Piker is referring to Osborn's rant that showed his absolute hatred for Trump supporters in Nebraska.

"Billy Bob in f***ing Red Cloud, Nebraska, who lives next to the f***ing Trump store as you pull into town and is waving the flag, all he knows is that he's on the winning team," Osborn said, as reported by RedState on Wednesday. "It's really that simple."

"And Trump ... that's why he's been so effective. He's been so effective at taking Billy Bob and his wife Mary Jane or Mary Jo and telling them ... you're on the winning team," he continued. "And that's all they care about, because their lives probably suck so f***ing bad."

WARNING: Language

🚨WOW



Democrat Dan Osborn caught on a hot mic insulting Nebraskan Republicans.



"Billy Bob in fucking Red Cloud, Nebraska...all he knows is he's on the winning team...their lives probably suck so fucking..." pic.twitter.com/hOAHTiuR3d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2026

Piker, whose claim to fame appears to be the willingness to constantly livestream his ignorance on just about every topic pertaining to America, could hardly contain his glee.

"He f***ing cooked," Piker exclaimed after dropping a few "Oh my Gods," sounding more like Meg Ryan faking an orgasm in a crowded restaurant. Calm down, Twitch streamer.

“It’s not like he’s even disparaging them," he falsely said of Osborn's vile comments. "He’s saying their lives f***ing suck. It’s true. That's why he's running for office — to fix the f***ing problem.”

“The average Nebraskan living next to the Trump store lives a dogs*** life," he added. "The whole point of why people are running for office, people like Dan Osborn, is to fix that problem.”

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WARNING: More Language, Less Intellectual Heft

Socialist streamer Hasan Piker, who told Axios America is worse than Al-Qaeda, is celebrating Dan Osborn mocking rural Nebraskans.



Dan Osborn was recruited by socialists. Praised by socialists. If elected, he'll govern like one. https://t.co/jr0er4a5Q0 pic.twitter.com/xcLLZMMV8v — Pete Ricketts (@PeteRicketts) September 17, 2026

Gotta love Piker unwittingly giving the comments Osborn would rather see swept under the rug a second news cycle. And with the additional caveat that he'll now have to answer questions about getting support from a terrorist-smitten streamer.

Piker made some news earlier today by telling Axios that America commits more terrorism than Al-Qaeda “pound for pound.”

Cenk Uygur's nephew is a pseudointellectual dolt who hates America, and his mouth keeps on producing free advertising clips for Republicans.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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