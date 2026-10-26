'The Jihad Couple': Ilhan Omar Flirting With Hasan Piker Is Every Bit As Awkward As You'd Think

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) was chilling like a villain with one of the most notorious commie lowlifes in the podcast world.

The Minnesota congresswoman, who one would think had been on a one-way flight to Mogadishu by now, released a video of her blabbing on a couch with none other than Hasan Piker.

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And yes, awkwardness ensued. Not "marry your brother" awkwardness. But still, awkwardness.

Ilhan Omar is sitting next to Hasan Piker and openly flirting with him



Don't let her brother see this pic.twitter.com/VmA5BR3KkC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 26, 2026

"Ilhan Omar is sitting next to Hasan Piker and openly flirting with him. Don't let her brother see this."

No worries, End Wokeness, we won't. But if he did see it, he might be wondering what in the hell Hasan Piker is wearing. It's like M. Bison if he shopped at a Burlington Coat Factory.

The two were sitting cozily on a couch in a Minneapolis green room, looking like they were auditioning for the world's most insufferable left-wing dating show.

Piker kicked things off by complaining about the cold and the relentless media attention. After all, they're apparently "just normal Americans trying to go about our day-to-day and trying to organize against the Trump administration."

Just two ordinary Americans. One's a socialist streamer, the other's a congresswoman under federal investigation. Practically the couple next door.

Then Omar offered her theory about why the cameras couldn't get enough of them.

"They just look really good on their screens. That's why they like having [us]. You think that's why they get you?"

Piker happily played along.

"Yeah, they're like, she's so charismatic. I think... I can see that one hundred percent. I agree with that."

And then came his analysis of the opposition's unfortunate facial situation.

"We get tired of looking at their, you know, Botox faces, so let's see if we can get someone nice and natural."

Omar seized on the implication.

"So you're saying if the fascists were hotter then they would get more... There would be less of us on TV."

"Yeah, okay," Piker replied.

There you have it. The latest breakthrough in Marxist political theory: The revolution will not be televised unless the revolutionaries are sufficiently hot.

But the chummy exchange takes on a different significance when you consider that some of Omar's fellow Minnesota Democrats wanted nothing to do with her appearance alongside Piker.

As RedState's Ward Clark reported Monday, the event has created a noticeable divide within Minnesota's Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party just days before the midterm elections.

Rep. Angie Craig (MN-02) called Piker's rhetoric "polarizing and dangerous," declaring that embracing him was "a mistake."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar's (D-MN) gubernatorial campaign described several of Piker's previous statements as "reckless and unacceptable."

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And other Democrat officials, including members of the party's Jewish caucus, called for the event to be canceled. There are about a million reasons why, but let's pluck an obvious few.

Piker previously declared that "America deserved 9/11," a remark he subsequently walked back. During an appearance on Pod Save America, he even said he would "vote for Hamas over Israel every single time."

Somewhere in Minneapolis, an innocent couch was wishing it had been assigned to literally any other green room. There is no amount of feng shui in the universe to counterbalance the toxic energy pumped out by the likes of Ilhan Omar and Hasan Piker.

Hopefully, this 'jihad couple' will be broken up someday by a knock from ICE agents, who promptly inform Omar it's time to go back to her beloved homeland of Somalia.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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