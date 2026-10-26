Are Minnesota Democrats Turning on Ilhan Omar?

This is one of those times that the Germans invented the world "schadenfreude" for. The embattled Minnesota Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (MN-05) is feeling the heat of an ongoing investigation into her immigration status, while other interested parties are looking into her finances, as her net worth seems to be going up and down faster and more often than a yo-yo wielded by a hyperactive 6-year-old.

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Now, in the wake of her troubles and in the face of her appearance with the toxic Hasan Piker, Minnesota Democrats seem to be engaged in some damage control.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is set to share the stage with far-left streamer Hasan Piker on Monday night despite mounting opposition from fellow Minnesota Democrats, some of whom have publicly urged the congresswoman to cancel the appearance just eight days before the midterm elections. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., has called Piker's rhetoric "polarizing and dangerous" and said embracing him is "a mistake," while Sen. Amy Klobuchar's gubernatorial campaign called a number of his past statements "reckless and unacceptable." Other Democratic officials and party groups have gone further, calling on Omar and state Sen. Omar Fateh, who is hosting the sold-out Minneapolis event, to cancel the appearance.

That would be the smart move, of course. But Rep. Omar isn't exactly known for making smart moves.

My colleague Nick Arama noted earlier that it was Minnesota Democrats that organized this event with the toxic Piker to begin with. As Nick writes, they may well be alienating more Minnesotans than they're bringing in — and now we see more Minnesota Democrat office-holders backing away from this commie Dynamic Duo.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., has called Piker's rhetoric "polarizing and dangerous" and said embracing him is "a mistake," while Sen. Amy Klobuchar's gubernatorial campaign called a number of his past statements "reckless and unacceptable." Other Democratic officials and party groups have gone further, calling on Omar and state Sen. Omar Fateh, who is hosting the sold-out Minneapolis event, to cancel the appearance. The controversy is exposing a divide among Minnesota Democrats in the closing stretch of the midterms over whether Piker's enormous following among younger progressives outweighs the political liability of his past rhetoric. University of Minnesota political science professor Larry Jacobs told FOX 9 the event would "create a split within the DFL," arguing it could distract statewide Democrats from their closing message and put candidates in a difficult position with moderate and Jewish voters.

That last part, the fact that the odious and antisemitic communist Piker might alienate moderate and Jewish voters — well, that just plain sets a whole new level of belaboring the obvious. For Republicans, though, the troubled Omar and the communist Piker are gifts that just keep on giving. In fact, we might note that the Minnesota Senate race continued to tighten, with the far-left, hijab-sporting, pandering Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan leading the Republican challenger, Michelle Tafoya, by only a tad over three points in the RealClear Polling averages. That's within striking distance, and given Minnesota's recent history, that's something of a surprise, albeit a good one.

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So, sure, Rep. Omar, go ahead with your appearance with Hasan Piker, who is more toxic than an Australian cone snail. Enjoy yourself. Bathe in the reflected commie glory. Distance yourself still further from any remaining allies you may have in the sane wing of the Democrat Party, which is admittedly shrinking day by day. As for Ms. Tafoya, she should have her people start collecting video clips from this obnoxious doing; there are still a few days left to wield them as campaign material.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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