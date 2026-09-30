Big, Beautiful US Economy Beats Forecasts As Q2 GDP Jumps to 2.2 Percent

Are you tired of winning yet?

The numbers on inflation and growth are in for the second quarter, and they are better than expected. The U.S. economy grew at a solid if not flashy 2.2 percent in Q2, while inflation remained lower than predicted. That's good news.

Advertisement

NEW — INFLATION LOWER THAN EXPECTED, GROWTH HIGHER THAN EXPECTED!



"Better than expected"



"Lower than we thought"



"Excellent"



"This looks like it is lighter than expected."



"Less inflation than we thought."



"We're getting MORE GROWTH than we thought, and we're getting LESS… pic.twitter.com/146kbnYqUw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2026

The full post reads:

NEW — INFLATION LOWER THAN EXPECTED, GROWTH HIGHER THAN EXPECTED! "Better than expected" "Lower than we thought" "Excellent" "This looks like it is lighter than expected." "Less inflation than we thought." "We're getting MORE GROWTH than we thought, and we're getting LESS INFLATION than we thought!" "That's a GREAT combination!"

Fox Business host Taylor Riggs says:

Taylor Riggs: Jump in here, because we have some of the date we've been waiting for for PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures), I do want to say month over month PCE is 0.3, now that is a little bit lower than expectations of 0.4. The year over year numbers, better than expected. 3.4, versus expectations of 3.7. On the core number, month over month, .2 expectations of .3, and core PCE year over year 3, versus 3.3. So, this looks like it is lighter than expected. Panel: Less inflation than we thought. Taylor Riggs: A little bit. I will say final second quarter GDP was 2.2. Revised higher; expectations were 1.5. The previous reading was 1.5. So, we're getting better than expected economic data. Panel: So that should help the full year, and that being 2 percent, like it was last year.

The Associated Press has some more details:

Growth in gross domestic product — the nation’s output of a goods and services — decelerated from a 2.5% pace from January through March, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. The second-quarter growth was an improvement on the department’s previous estimate of 1.5% — a surprise to economists who had expected little or no change in the GDP number. Consumer spending — which accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity — increased at a healthy 3.8% annual pace, up from 0.7% in the January-March period. Spending has been helped by a strong stock market, which reflects enthusiasm over the prospects for artificial intelligence and which enriches wealthy investors and gives them more money to buy things with.

These are good indicators, and with the oncoming midterms, they can only help Republican efforts to hold onto the House and Senate. "It's the economy, stupid" applies as always, and with fuel prices still high, any positive indicator helps on the campaign trail. These are good numbers to hit, in campaign events, interviews, stump speeches, town halls, anywhere.

What all this boils down to is this: The economy is doing all right, even with fuel prices higher than we'd like. And, yes, this is a good campaign talking point; the complexities of economics and business statistics are lost on some people, but GDP growth and inflation are easily communicated and understood. Also, we note that consumer spending is driving some of those higher-than-expected numbers, and that's also a good thing; it's an indicator of Americans' confidence in the economy, that they are starting to feel a little more confident in making various purchases. Consumer spending is about 70 percent of all economic activity in the U.S., ranging from candy bars to automobiles, and the uptick is a good sign.

Advertisement

Want to keep things heading in this direction? The midterm election is a little over a month away. Vote! Vote! Vote!

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s successes and combat the Democrats' lies about America's economic revival. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.