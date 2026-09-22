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'Big Decision to Make' – Trump Tells UN He's Pondering Bombing Iran Into Oblivion or Pursuing Peace

Bob Hoge Follow @Bob_Hoge_CA
Sep 22, 2026 12:06 PM
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'Big Decision to Make' – Trump Tells UN He's Pondering Bombing Iran Into Oblivion or Pursuing Peace
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York City Tuesday in a far-ranging speech where he talked about artificial intelligence, the U.S. security deal with Greenland, the world economy, and more.

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Not surprisingly, one of his main focuses was the conflict with the Islamic Republic of Iran. He reiterated a point he’s been making over the last several days — he has a big decision to make: build or destroy? Should he increase military pressure on the despotic regime or come to a deal?

It's all coming to a head, he told delegates from around the world:

@POTUS: I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before — maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world? Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy again? Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness?

He went on to say that despite many pundits theorizing that his decisions are all based on what will affect the midterm elections in November, he is thinking bigger picture because his term ends in January 2029 no matter what:

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"I believe we'll make a deal right after the election, because it doesn't make sense for them not to,” Trump continued. “They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. What they don't realize is that I'm not running. I did that already and won in a landslide.”

“We won in a giant landslide, and I'll be here for two and a half years. The Republican Party is running and I'll be helping them, but I am not running,” Trump added. “I gave absolutely no credence and will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran. It doesn't even enter my mind. The only thing that does is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Iran has been haunting the world for almost half a century, he said, but he will allow the threat to fester no more:

.@POTUS: While others have talked, I have acted. While others have spoken of peace, I have made peace. While others have ignored threats, I have confronted them. While others have talked of courage, America has shown it. While others have promised strength, I have used it to make America the most powerful country in the world.

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America is back, and better than ever before, he told the assembled:

The president touched on numerous other topics, including Cuba, whose delegation walked out, as our Teri Christoph reported, which we will be covering separately. One thing is clear, though: Iran remains top on the priority list, and crucial decisions will be coming sooner rather than later.

Watch the full speech here:

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | NATIONAL SECURITY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | UNITED NATIONS
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