'Degenerate' Dan Goldman Sinks to New Low, Tries to Make Sanctuary State Hearing All About Sex

There are a few politicians who make me cringe when I come across even an image of them. Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (CA-11) top the list — not because of their looks, but because I know the awful things they’ve done and said.

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Another hall-of-famer is Rep. Dan Goldman (NY-10). He’s extraordinarily condescending, acts like he’s the smartest person in the room even when he’s making a fool of himself, and has on more than one occasion treated family members of crime victims like dirt.

He was at it again Tuesday, and this might be his most disgusting moment yet. In a hearing titled “The Continuing Tragedy of Sanctuary Laws” attended by Angel Families (those whose relatives have been killed at the hands of illegal aliens), Goldman tried to humiliate and discredit Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar for having the temerity to question New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s sanctuary policies.

Why would you want to discredit a law enforcement officer who’s concerned about the safety of his citizens and the welfare of the family members left behind?

To Goldman, it was all about sex. Instead of honoring the mourning family members in the room, he brought up a 2015 sexual encounter the sheriff had with the mother of a murder victim. Not the best look, admittedly, but he was never charged with any wrongdoing, and the matter had absolutely nothing to do with the hearing at hand.

It might be a new low for Goldman, if that’s possible:

Dan Goldman exposed as a "DEGENERATE" in a House Judiciary hearing for smearing a Sanctuary City Sheriff right in front of Angel Families:



"Only a degenerate politician like you would bring that up."



"I'm sorry to the Angel Families that are here that you have to listen to Mr.… pic.twitter.com/JvgZYzm2ya — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2026

Dan Goldman exposed as a "DEGENERATE" in a House Judiciary hearing for smearing a Sanctuary City Sheriff right in front of Angel Families: "Only a degenerate politician like you would bring that up." "I'm sorry to the Angel Families that are here that you have to listen to Mr. Goldman to Governor Hochul's bidding." Then the Chairman got involved: "I want to apologize on behalf of the committee for that obvious smear attempt. The gentleman from New York has now lived down to ALL of my expectations!"

Goldman acted like he was Perry Mason setting the trap for a murder suspect. First, he asked the sheriff if he “work[ed] every day to protect victims and their families.” When Akshar replied in the affirmative, Goldman threw in the old sex encounter like it was some sort of smoking gun. He continued peppering the sheriff with questions, and Akshar was so disgusted he just kept repeating variations of, “Only a degenerate politician like you would bring this up here.”

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He also added several times, “Governor Hochul would be proud of you.”

What was Goldman even trying to prove? That because a law enforcement officer made a questionable but not illegal decision over a decade ago, we should open our borders and stop prosecuting illegal aliens? It was truly a sick display.

Committee Chair Rep. Tom McClintock (CA-5) summed it up perfectly:

Sheriff Akshar, I want to apologize on behalf of the committee for that obvious smear attempt. I can say that the gentleman from New York has now lived down to all of my expectations.

Thankfully, Goldman got crushed in his primary in June and will have to take his woeful act somewhere other than Congress come January 2027.

Doubtless, MS NOW will call in the new year. He's just despicable enough for that crowd.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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