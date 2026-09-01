'They Don't Care': Watch As Dems Tell on Themselves Big Time During Hearings on Illegal Immigration

We reported earlier on how the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement held a hearing Tuesday on "Sanctuary Policies, Tragic Consequences," a frequent topic of discussion at congressional hearings on Capitol Hill as Republicans seek to further expose the callous nature of the Democrat Party's stance on criminal illegal immigrants and wide-open borders.

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Among those speaking, as we noted, was Marcus Coleman, whose young daughter Dalilah was left with a catastrophic brain injury and other serious injuries following a June 2024 accident in which a criminal illegal immigrant truck driver, Partap Singh, allegedly "caused a multi-pile car wreck while driving an 18-wheeler." According to DHS, "Governor Newsom’s Department of Motor Vehicles issued him a commercial driver’s license." Dalilah, who was five years old at the time of the crash, will have to have therapy for the rest of her life due to the severity of her multiple injuries.

Though some of the Democrats on the committee pretended to show sympathy for his daughter, Coleman wasn't buying it, telling them, "I reject your guys' sympathy, to be honest. There's no way you are sorry. Not one of you guys has ever called me. Not one of you guys has ever reached out to me."

We've seen how often Democrats react with cold indifference during some of these exchanges, and sadly, the sanctuary city hearing was no exception to the rule.

Watch, for instance, as Democrat Rep. Summer Lee (PA-12), who purportedly is a "former" member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) but who still acts like one, claimed that getting criminal illegal immigrants off the streets was not the way to go about keeping communities safer in America:

Democrat Summer Lee says deporting criminal illegal aliens doesn't make communities feel safe in front of parents whose children have been harmed by illegal aliens.



So sick. pic.twitter.com/LpJHAfuX6c — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2026

In another despicable moment, Democrat Rep. Deborah Ross (NC-02) pulled a Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) by complaining about the fact that the hearing was even held in the first place. She did that even as Angel Families sat in front of her to share their stories and to plead with Democrats to do the right thing to protect innocent people from becoming victimized by people who are here illegally:

SICK!



North Carolina Democrat Deborah Ross says a hearing on sanctuary cities is a waste of time — in front of parents whose children were nearly killed by illegal aliens:



"I am confused about...why we’re having another hearing on something where we have active legislation.” pic.twitter.com/S2w7Gc998r — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2026

For those who missed it, here's what Jayapal said in June during a hearing on this same issue:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal tells the parents of those murdered by illegal aliens that she has better things to do:



"Unfortunately this hearing is the 4th time in this committee that we’ve had a hearing on sanctuary cities... There's many other things that we could be doing.” pic.twitter.com/PwAb5sirkF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2026

Adding insult to injury, during a House Oversight Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement hearing on Tuesday on unaccompanied alien children, sexual exploitation, and organ harvesting, not a single Democrat showed up. Not one.

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Republican Rep. Eli Crane (AZ-02) summed it up accordingly: "I don't really think they care much."

ZERO Democrats showed up to our discussion on unaccompanied alien children. Again.@RepEliCrane: "I don't really think they care much."



Children were left vulnerable to cartels, forced labor, and sexual exploitation under Biden.



Not a single Democrat bothered to show. pic.twitter.com/N2dZPHKoNd — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 1, 2026

Talk about the understatement of the year. And I think we can take "much" off the sentence, to be quite honest. These clips need to be run on a loop in ads over the next eight weeks ahead of the midterm elections, especially in battlegrounds that will be crucial to Republican efforts to maintain control of the House.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border - just a new president.

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