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'They Don't Care': Watch As Dems Tell on Themselves Big Time During Hearings on Illegal Immigration

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Sep 01, 2026 8:53 PM
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'They Don't Care': Watch As Dems Tell on Themselves Big Time During Hearings on Illegal Immigration
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

We reported earlier on how the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement held a hearing Tuesday on "Sanctuary Policies, Tragic Consequences," a frequent topic of discussion at congressional hearings on Capitol Hill as Republicans seek to further expose the callous nature of the Democrat Party's stance on criminal illegal immigrants and wide-open borders.

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Among those speaking, as we noted, was Marcus Coleman, whose young daughter Dalilah was left with a catastrophic brain injury and other serious injuries following a June 2024 accident in which a criminal illegal immigrant truck driver, Partap Singh, allegedly "caused a multi-pile car wreck while driving an 18-wheeler." According to DHS, "Governor Newsom’s Department of Motor Vehicles issued him a commercial driver’s license." Dalilah, who was five years old at the time of the crash, will have to have therapy for the rest of her life due to the severity of her multiple injuries.

Though some of the Democrats on the committee pretended to show sympathy for his daughter, Coleman wasn't buying it, telling them, "I reject your guys' sympathy, to be honest. There's no way you are sorry. Not one of you guys has ever called me. Not one of you guys has ever reached out to me."

We've seen how often Democrats react with cold indifference during some of these exchanges, and sadly, the sanctuary city hearing was no exception to the rule.

Watch, for instance, as Democrat Rep. Summer Lee (PA-12), who purportedly is a "former" member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) but who still acts like one, claimed that getting criminal illegal immigrants off the streets was not the way to go about keeping communities safer in America:

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In another despicable moment, Democrat Rep. Deborah Ross (NC-02) pulled a Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) by complaining about the fact that the hearing was even held in the first place. She did that even as Angel Families sat in front of her to share their stories and to plead with Democrats to do the right thing to protect innocent people from becoming victimized by people who are here illegally:

For those who missed it, here's what Jayapal said in June during a hearing on this same issue:

Adding insult to injury, during a House Oversight Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement hearing on Tuesday on unaccompanied alien children, sexual exploitation, and organ harvesting, not a single Democrat showed up. Not one.

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Republican Rep. Eli Crane (AZ-02) summed it up accordingly: "I don't really think they care much."

Talk about the understatement of the year. And I think we can take "much" off the sentence, to be quite honest. These clips need to be run on a loop in ads over the next eight weeks ahead of the midterm elections, especially in battlegrounds that will be crucial to Republican efforts to maintain control of the House.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border - just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE | 2026 ELECTIONS | SANCTUARY CITIES | CRIME
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