Gauntlet Thrown: Fetterman Offers $50K, Dares El-Sayed to Appear With His Buddy Hasan Piker on 9/11

At this point, I should no longer be surprised by the actions and statements of Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. John Fetterman. I fully admit to heavily criticizing him during his 2022 Senate campaign against Dr. Mehmet Oz, because I thought Oz was the better choice and Fetterman was suffering cognitive issues due to a massive stroke and seemed like yet another extremist leftist freak.

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But to just about everyone’s surprise, he has morphed into one of the few voices of reason in the Democrat Party. No, I don’t agree with many of his positions, and no, I don’t think he represents conservative values, but for a Democrat — a group that has veered sharply toward the Left and now openly embraces the toxic and deadly ideologies of socialism and Marxism — he often seems like the only sane voice in the loony bin.

Now he’s taking it to a new level and is throwing down a challenge to Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who has made so many anti-American, terrorist-coddling statements that it would take four more articles to sum up.

Show the people who you are, Fetterman said Wednesday on America’s Newsroom on Fox News, and tell them on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 what you really represent:

He's a socialist. But he also absolutely loves Sharia Law. I mean, he said that in an interview with the New York Times, a few years back, yeah, absolutely — Sharia Law. And now he absolutely has support for Hamas and Iran, as well, too, and a lot of the other things that have come out over from his past conversations and other things that he said on social [media]; defund the police and all those things.

Democrat Senator John Fetterman rips Abdul El-Sayed:



“He is a socialist. But he also, absolutely, loves Sharia Law…he has support for Hamas and Iran...he has been campaigning strong with Hasan Piker, and we all know the guy that said America deserves 9/11.” pic.twitter.com/tdmf6nVgx7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 2, 2026

Fetterman, who’s been a rare strong voice for Israel in the increasingly antisemitic Democrat Party, dared El-Sayed to show up with his hate-mongering “Twitch streamer” buddy Hasan Piker:

And now he has been campaigning strong with Hasan Piker. You know, of course, we all know the guy that said America deserved 9/11, and that absolutely despises Israel and Jews, and that, and I'm encouraging El-Sayed, you know, remind everybody in Michigan who you are and the kind of people that you stand with. And I'm offering $50,000 for you to do a rally with Hasan Piker on 9/11, the anniversary, and you could all explain to people why America deserved that 25 years ago.

As they say in blackjack when you think you have a good hand, Fetterman proceeded to double down:

Or, or do a rally, that's another $50,000. If you do a rally with your sister, you know, that she celebrates publicly after the massacre of 10/7 for that, too. These are the people that he aligns with. That's the kinds of folks that helped him win the primary now.

Lebanese-American conservative activist Brigitte Gabriel, who was born to a Christian family in Lebanon in the 1960s, knows a thing or two about terrorists:

I survived Islamic terror. I know this when I see it.



Democrat John Fetterman just said it: Michigan’s Senate nominee Abdul El Sayed supports Sharia Law, Iran, and Hamas. He wants to defund the police and stands with a man who said America deserved 9/11.



This is the… pic.twitter.com/x2lYLoVh8p — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 2, 2026

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I survived Islamic terror. I know this when I see it. Democrat John Fetterman just said it: Michigan’s Senate nominee Abdul El Sayed supports Sharia Law, Iran, and Hamas. He wants to defund the police and stands with a man who said America deserved 9/11. This is the Islamist-socialist alliance I have warned about for 20 years. They are not hiding anymore. They are on the ballot. One Constitution. No Sharia. Time to take a stand 🇺🇸

Fetterman may not be perfect, and he’s certainly not aligned on many issues with our side, but in 2026, he’s shown himself to be braver and more principled than almost the entire rest of the Democrat Party combined. Do it, Abdul — take him up on his challenge. Just come out with Hasan and say it: "I'm a radical, America-hating, Jew-despising, terrorist coddling extremist, and I'm proud of it," because that's exactly what you've been projecting all these months with your rhetoric.

John Fetterman, of all people, just held his feet to the fire, and I am so here for it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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