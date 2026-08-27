Outrage: Top Canadian News Outlet Tries to Rewrite History of 9/11

Canadians are known to many in America as mostly friendly and cheery, sometimes goofy (remember the “hoser” brothers?), but also obsessed with woke.

They’re not usually known as “offensive,” but this latest move by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is a downright insult to the United States and its citizens. They want their broadcasters to stop using the term “terrorist attack” — specifically the actual terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

Advertisement

If you’re not infuriated yet, just wait till you hear their insane replacement phrase: reporters should henceforth refer to 9/11 as “The hijackings [that] led to passenger jet crashes.”

I almost just broke my keyboard typing that.

This ridiculous woke denial of reality came in a memo discussing how the outlet would cover the 25th anniversary of that horrible day. They say this is not new and they’re reverting to guidance that they’ve used in the past.

Well, it was idiotic then, and it's idiotic now:

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation instructed its staff not to refer to the killings on 9/11 as “terrorist attacks” ahead of its coverage of the 25th anniversary, according to an internal memo. The public broadcaster reaffirmed that it would avoid using words like “terrorist” and “terrorism” when describing events, directing its staffers to follow the longstanding company policy that previously landed them in hot water during their Oct. 7, 2023, coverage. “Do not refer to the Sept. 11 attacks as terrorist attacks,” the memo read. “The hijackings led to passenger jet crashes in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania and Manhattan. The World Trade Center (WTC in second reference) was destroyed.”

What possible motive could there be for sanitizing the worst terrorist attack on American soil? Care to explain, @Canada? https://t.co/UevmkLADTE — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) August 27, 2026

This latest outrage comes courtesy of this guy:

Next month is the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.



But Basem Boshra is forcing all CBC staff to call them "hijackings that led to passenger jet crashes", not "terrorist attacks".



Boshra is the CBC's "Senior Director of Journalistic Standards and Public Trust". pic.twitter.com/uGTO1rRe19 — Peter McCaffrey (@peteremcc) August 26, 2026

Next month is the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. But Basem Boshra is forcing all CBC staff to call them "hijackings that led to passenger jet crashes", not "terrorist attacks". Boshra is the CBC's "Senior Director of Journalistic Standards and Public Trust".

The CBC’s explanation for this slap in the face to America is mind-blowing. They basically say they will shade the facts in order to be impartial. What?

“Our focus is to report the facts of such atrocities with accuracy, clarity and detail; to convey the scale and scope of violent acts wherever they occur; to quote the people affected, and to convey the views of officials and experts on these events. We bear witness,” Kerry Kelly, a public affairs spokesperson for CBC, told The Post. “But CBC News does not itself designate specific groups as terrorists, or specific acts as terrorism, regardless of the region or the events, because these words are so loaded with meaning, politics and emotion that they can end up being impediments to our journalism.”

Advertisement

Of course, that’s nonsensical: the facts are that the planes didn’t crash; they were flown into the World Trade Center by terrorists who had planned the elaborate operation over several years by al-Qaeda and its masterminds, Osama Bin Laden and Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (who is finally set to go on trial in June 2028).

A “crash” gives the impression that it was an accident, but no, it was a terror attack that killed almost 3,000 innocent people.

President Donald Trump is currently at odds with Canadian leadership and has imposed 50 percent tariffs on our northern neighbors, which took effect Saturday. But that was before this news.

I vote he raises it to 1,000 percent.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.