Something in the Water? Two MA Public Officials Charged With Massively Pillaging COVID Relief Funds

Didn’t you always get the feeling that our Overlords during the COVID pandemic were laughing at us as they locked us in our homes while their lives went along just fine?

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Of course we were right — California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose Golden State was a prison for the plebes for the better part of two years, famously dined at the uber-expensive and bizarrely named French Laundry and sent two of his kids to a camp that didn’t require those pesky little masks that the rest of us had to wear 24-7, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY‑14) snuck down to the free state of Florida to escape Gov. Kathy Hochul’s New York, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) partied at a crowded bar while trying to ban seeds for the regular peeps — the list goes on.

Rules for thee, not for me.

Meanwhile, the grift of COVID relief funds was endemic, and it turns out that a Democrat state representative in Massachusetts (allegedly) took full advantage. Now, he’s facing the music:

🚨 BREAKING: Massachusetts State Rep. Francisco Paulino, representing the 16th Essex District, has been arrested and charged for alleged pandemic benefit fraud.



A separate indictment was also unsealed today charging Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena with COVID relief fraud.



U.S.… pic.twitter.com/Y3xmu4MCYB — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) August 26, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Massachusetts State Rep. Francisco Paulino, representing the 16th Essex District, has been arrested and charged for alleged pandemic benefit fraud. A separate indictment was also unsealed today charging Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena with COVID relief fraud. U.S. Attorney Foley to hold press conference TODAY at 11 a.m. ET at the federal courthouse in Boston. Watch LIVE at 11: https://facebook.com/usaoma/

He’s not even the first Merrimack County public official to get indicted recently for stealing tax dollars while the nation was in crisis — Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña was nabbed on August 14 for allegedly blowing about $1.5 million in pandemic relief funds to cover debts and campaign expenses.

MORE: Cult of Death: Massachusetts Legalizes Abortion Right Up Until Birth

Breaking: Senate Committee Holds Fauci in Contempt of Congress

So what is Paulino’s alleged crime? Oh, he just fraudulently obtained $700K to play around in real estate and fund his campaign. He also acted as a loanshark and lent cash at high interest rates. Is this guy a mobster, or what?

🚨 This morning, the FBI arrested Massachusetts State Rep. Francisco Paulino - charged in an alleged scheme involving COVID-19 relief fraud and money laundering.



Paulino allegedly stole approximately $700,000 in pandemic relief funded by taxpayers, using it for personal expenses… pic.twitter.com/QFbclT0IZO — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 26, 2026

🚨 This morning, the FBI arrested Massachusetts State Rep. Francisco Paulino - charged in an alleged scheme involving COVID-19 relief fraud and money laundering. Paulino allegedly stole approximately $700,000 in pandemic relief funded by taxpayers, using it for personal expenses like real estate, loan payments, and transfers to his campaign account. Paulino also allegedly loaned taxpayer funds out at a significantly higher interest rate than he was paying. He is charged with eight counts of wire fraud and three counts of unlawful monetary transactions/money laundering. This comes after the FBI and partners arrested Lawrence, Mass mayor Brian DePena earlier this month for similar fraud allegations. This is an ongoing investigation. No one is above the law.

-DKP🇺🇸

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Paulino was taken into custody Wednesday and has now been charged with 11 counts, including eight for aiding and abetting wire fraud, and three for aiding and abetting money laundering. The feds say he used other people to get his hands on the COVID relief money ­— including a 77-year-old relative without their knowledge.

The pandemic may be over, but the revelations of just how badly a multitude of public officials acted will continue for years.

Editor's Note: Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci and Co.’s response to COVID was one of the biggest unconstitutional power grabs of all time.

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