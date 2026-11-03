Who Paid for the Democrat Pitch? NY Dem Josh Taveras Faces Campaign Funding Questions.

A mailer from New York Democrat Josh Taveras urges Long Island voters to elect the entire Democratic ticket. His Republican opponent, Assemblyman Jarett Gandolfo, says the campaign may have used taxpayer-funded matching dollars to pay for it.

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The dispute centers on whether public matching funds paid for mailers promoting several Democrats under the Taveras campaign’s name. Gandolfo alleges that money was improperly spent helping those other candidates. The Taveras campaign says it consulted the state board overseeing the program and was told the mailer was acceptable.

The mailer’s disclaimer identified Friends of Josh Taveras as its payer, Messenger Papers reported. State Board of Elections filings cited by the outlet show the campaign had received $127,259 in public matching funds. That figure does not, by itself, establish that public dollars paid for the mailer. The literature promoted Democrats running for Congress, Suffolk County comptroller, and county clerk, making the funding source a central question.

The mailer did more than list fellow Democrats. It instructed voters to “Start at the top. Don’t stop until you reach the bottom,” and urged them to “Vote Democratic, all the way down,” the Post reported. Gandolfo says that slate-wide pitch may violate restrictions on public matching funds.

Section 14-206 of the state Election Law gives Gandolfo a specific provision to point to. It limits public matching funds to expenditures that further the participating candidate’s own election. It also bars using them for “an expenditure to support another candidate” and for any expenditure to “support or oppose a candidate for an office other than that which the participating candidate seeks.” Whether those limits cover this mailer depends on whether matching funds paid for it.

Gandolfo accused the campaign of violating state law:

“They have blatantly violated New York State Election Law. It makes me question if his candidacy is serious, or if it exists solely to funnel money to other candidates. It’s corruption of the Public Campaign Finance system and it demands immediate investigation and accountability for all involved.”

Neither the Post nor the Messenger reports that regulators have found a violation. The open question is whether public matching funds paid for the mailer. Campaign treasurer Kelly Perry says the campaign checked with the state before printing it:

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“Before printing literature featuring the Democratic slate in our district, our campaign consulted with the New York State Public Campaign Finance Board (PCFB) and they confirmed it was acceptable.”

The campaign says the board deemed the mailer acceptable, but its statement does not specify whether the board addressed the use of public matching funds.

Perry told the Post the campaign stands behind “every word of this mailer.” She also said: “Every claim is sourced, and every quote is their own. Clearly our opponents are uncomfortable seeing their record in print.”

The seat is held by Republican state Sen. Alexis Weik, who is not seeking reelection. Weik won 67 percent of the vote in 2024 and 69 percent in 2022, according to the Post. Voters will choose between Taveras and Gandolfo today.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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