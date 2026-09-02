Birth Tourism Doctor Has One Answer for Congress' CCP and MS-13 Questions: The Fifth

The founder of a Miami company that markets maternity services to foreign nationals invoked the Fifth Amendment eleven times Tuesday when Congress asked him about his birth-tourism business, including whether it had helped Chinese Communist Party members or members of MS-13 obtain American citizenship for their children.

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Dr. Wladimir Lorentz, founder and chief medical officer of Miami Medical Concierge Services, which operates as “Have My Baby in Miami,” appeared under subpoena before the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses. The hearing was titled “Protecting American Citizenship: Confronting Birth Tourism.”

Task Force Chairman Republican Rep. Brandon Gill (TX-26) went straight at Lorentz’s operation. Gill first asked whether Have My Baby in Miami marketed itself to foreign nationals who wanted to enter the United States, give birth here, and obtain American citizenship for their children.

The founder of “Have My Baby in Miami” wouldn’t say whether his birth tourism business helped Chinese Communist Party members secure American citizenship for their children.



I asked him the same about MS-13 and other narco-terrorists.



He pleaded the Fifth. pic.twitter.com/bbR9We9bqo — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) September 1, 2026

Gill: "Does your business help children of members of the Chinese Communist Party obtain American citizenship?” Lorentz: “On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer the question on the grounds that a truthful answer may tend to incriminate me, and I invoke my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

That answer got a workout.

Gill pulled up the company’s former website during the hearing. The site advertised “over 2,000 deliveries of international patients” and offered clients help with everything from medical care and housing to health insurance and documentation for newborns.

He asked Lorentz how many foreign nationals his company had helped give birth in the United States. Lorentz again invoked the Fifth.

Gill followed with MS-13 and Tren de Aragua.

The founder of “Have My Baby in Miami” wouldn’t say whether his birth tourism business helped Chinese Communist Party members secure American citizenship for their children.



I asked him the same about MS-13 and other narco-terrorists.



He pleaded the Fifth. pic.twitter.com/bbR9We9bqo — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) September 1, 2026

Gill: “Have you ever facilitated the childbirth in America for a member of Tren de Aragua, MS-13, or any other narco-terrorist organization?” Lorentz: “On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer the question on the grounds that a truthful answer may tend to incriminate me, and I invoke my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

Lorentz’s invocation of the Fifth is not evidence that he actually served CCP members, MS-13 members, or anyone else Gill named. Congress also did not present evidence during that exchange establishing that he had. Lorentz said at the outset that a federal investigation was pending and that, on advice of counsel, he would not answer questions touching its subject matter.

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But Congress did have plenty to ask about based on the company’s own public marketing.

Have My Baby in Miami has promoted "complete logistical support" for foreign clients, covering arrival, housing, medical care, insurance, and obtaining documents for the newborn before the family returns home. The company's social media claimed approximately 2,000 deliveries and featured testimonials from parents in Brazil and Colombia praising the opportunities available to U.S.-born children. Lorentz did not respond to repeated interview requests from local media.

The committee had been digging into the operation since May, when it requested records on the company's marketing and service agreements. After Lorentz declined to appear voluntarily, it subpoenaed him on August 26.

Once it became clear that Lorentz would invoke the Fifth to every substantive question, Gill ended the exercise.

“Let the record reflect that Dr. Lorentz has asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to all questions posed to him today.”

The committee continued without him. Dr. Steven Camarota, director of research at the Center for Immigration Studies, testified that an estimated 20,000 to 26,000 birth tourists arrive in the United States annually, amounting to as many as 300,000 children born to foreign nationals over the past decade, with China and Russia identified as the largest sources.

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Lorentz's few minutes in the chair gave lawmakers something considerably different from the answers they had subpoenaed him to provide: a company that publicly advertised thousands of international deliveries, and a founder who would not discuss those operations under oath.

"Birth tourism should appall every American citizen," Gill said. "It subverts the rule of law, cheapens American citizenship, and undermines our sovereignty as a nation."

Lorentz remains under federal investigation. The broader fight over birthright citizenship isn't going anywhere, even after the Supreme Court struck down Trump's executive order earlier this year.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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