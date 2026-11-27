At least for a while, it might have seemed like the 2026 midterm election was about change in a lot of places that had not seen change in quite some time — places like New York and California with consistently higher costs of living than other states. It looked like 2026 was ripe for that change. However, that didn't happen, leaving Democrats to remain presiding over some sketchy economic statistics.

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Some states are doing a good job adding jobs, some states are doing a good job losing jobs, and some states are just blah ... https://t.co/N4TCa5vgWr — Mike O'Donnell (@modonnell) November 24, 2026

The results of the midterm election saw voters in five states with the highest unemployment rates return Democrats to power in those states. In Arizona, Oregon, California, Michigan, and Connecticut, either an incumbent Democrat Governor was reelected, or a Democrat successor to an outgoing Democrat Governor was elected. Some of those states also saw the state legislature flip from Republican to Democrat control.

In Arizona, Gov. Katie Hobbs was reelected, and voters flipped the statehouse from red to blue; in Oregon, Gov. Tina Kotek was reelected by a 10-point margin. Both of these states have an unemployment rate of around 4.9 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The super-blue states of California and Michigan also nixed any kind of meaningful change. Former Biden Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will succeed Gavin Newsom as Governor of California, and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will succeed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. California residents did get one ray of hope as voters rejected a "billionaires' tax."

Jonathan Williams is the president and chief economist of the American Legislative Council and praised the defeat of the billionaires' tax, saying, “We did have good news in that they did see through this horrible idea that would have accelerated the outmigration even further."

In the week ending Nov. 21, seasonally adjusted initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits — those filed for the first time after a job loss — decreased by 13,000, to 189,000. The four-week moving average ticked down by 1,500, to 196,000 https://t.co/qjxQBJnJCc https://t.co/kqpxwESvuR — St. Louis Fed (@stlouisfed) November 26, 2026

It's hard to comprehend how voters think those unemployment rates will go down by electing and reelecting the same Democrats who tax and regulate the very businesses that employ the residents of that state. My colleague Nick Arama recently reported on the economic illiteracy of Democrat lawmakers, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who perpetuated the "pie theory" of wealth inequality. She conveniently left out the part that government does not control the "pie," no matter how badly she might want it to. But it's more likely that she just doesn't know that part.

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The flip side is that four of the states with the lowest unemployment rates — South Dakota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, and Vermont — have Republican governors. Nebraska, also Republican-led, is tied with Democratic-led Hawaii for fifth. The concept of "If we just elect different Democrats, things will change" is alive and well in states that continue to be run by Democrats.

And voters just rewarded the ones who made it happen. Make it make sense. — K J Gillenwater (@kjgillenwater) November 20, 2026

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