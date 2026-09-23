The Latest Case of DEI Doctors: DOJ Investigating UCSF for Discrimination Against Whites and Asians

If there is anything we know for certain about the left, it's that they love to group people based on race, gender, sexual orientation, and any other category they can think of. In most cases, it's ridiculous and harmless. However, when it comes to choosing a doctor, it can be downright dangerous. But for the left, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is a religion they are not going to give up.

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UCSF Med School is 4.6x more likely to admit Hispanic applicants & 12.6x more likely to admit black applicants, than white applicants w/ the SAME academic & socioeconomic backgrounds. Race has no place in admissions & @CivilRights Division will end these illegal practices!… — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) September 22, 2026

According to an extensive investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine (UCSF) has engaged in discrimination against white and asian applicants, favoring black and Hispanic applicants. It is part of an ongoing investigation into some of the nation's most prominent medical and law schools to determine whether they are complying with the 2023 Supreme Court ruling that prohibits race-based admissions.

Federal attorneys released findings on Tuesday claiming that the first two stages of UCSF's application process prompt candidates to identify their race. This resulted in black and Hispanic applicants being invited to move on to the third and final interview portion of the process at a higher rate than white and asian candidates with better MCAT scores and undergraduate grade point averages.

Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division at the DOJ, Harmeet Dhillon, said of the findings:

“Unfortunately, at UCSF Medical School, MCAT scores and undergraduate GPAs have taken a backseat to race. Aspiring doctors should be admitted based on their qualifications. The Supreme Court has spoken clearly — federally funded medical schools may not admit students based on misguided and illegal notions of diversity.”

The Justice Department says UCSF’s medical school unlawfully used race in admissions, while UCSF disputes the finding and says its process complies with the law. The DOJ has asked UCSF to respond by Oct. 2 and says it could sue if talks fail.https://t.co/oPWkxjYCuh — Jaweed Kaleem (@jaweedkaleem) September 23, 2026

The statistics found by the DOJ are fairly alarming. Black and Hispanic applicants who were admitted to UCSF between 2023 and 2025 had lower test scores and undergraduate grades than white and asian applicants who were denied admission. Any med school is hard to get into, and UCSF seems to be no exception, admitting just 2.5 percent of roughly 10,000 or more applicants per year. However, in 2025, 7 percent of black applicants were admitted, and 4.8 percent of Hispanics. But in the same year, just 1.7 percent of white applicants and 2 percent of Asians were admitted. When it came to MCAT scores, white students averaged a score of 519, in the 96th percentile, and a 3.95 GPA. Asian students averaged a score of 518, in the 95th percentile, and a 3.93 GPA. Black students averaged a score of 514 and a 3.86 GPA; Hispanic students averaged a score of 513 and a 3.88 GPA. The highest score one can achieve on the MCAT is 528.

The one thing the left just doesn't get, in their zeal to eradicate racism...or something, is that when it comes to professions like doctors, lawyers, or airline pilots, Americans don't care what those people look like; they just want them to be qualified. How many people will wonder if they got the job or got into school not because of their talent or qualifications, but because of what they look like? Seems like a textbook definition of racism, but count on lefties not to get that either.

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UCSF has until October 2 to meet with DOJ officials to discuss ways to ensure they are complying with the Supreme Court ruling.

BTW, this is one of the top 3 medical schools in the USA, and it is a public institution supported by California taxpayers. I wonder how bad the discrimination is at other med schools. https://t.co/cPzD74FePA — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 23, 2026

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