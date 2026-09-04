The 2026 Chicago Socialism Conference Starts on Friday, and It's Full of Unintended Hilarity

As the Democrat Party is being taken over by Democratic Socialists, which is really just a polite way of saying communist, conservatives love to chuckle at its utter ridiculousness. But we should remember that old saying: "When someone shows you who they are, believe them." In the run-up to the 2026 midterm election, we ignore them at our own peril. In the meantime, they are the comedy gift that keeps on giving.

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.@AFPhq is on the ground at the “Socialism Conference” in Chicago.



Stay tuned — something tells me we won’t have to work too hard to get great content of socialists explaining why their crazy policies are actually a “good” idea. https://t.co/aQFMUbFqQ7 — Katelyn Bledsoe (@KR_Bledsoe) September 4, 2026

The 2026 Chicago Socialism Conference is being held this weekend, starting on Friday. There is apparently a theme to the conference, something to the effect of "Way Back Weekend." The reason: Attendees are required to wear COVID masks, either N95 or K-95 masks, while on the conference floor. A statement on the conference website reads:

Please note: this requirement applies only to formal conference spaces and sessions—attendees should be aware of the possibility that attendees will be unmasked elsewhere in the conference hotel (or beyond) where they may informally congregate.

Attendees are also encouraged to test themselves for COVID before entering the conference, and there will also be free testing available. But that's just the beginning. In another section of the website, the conference is described as:

Socialism 2026 is a four-day conference bringing together thousands of socialists and radical activists from around the country to take part in discussions about social movements, abolition, Marxism, decolonization, working-class history, and the debates and strategies for organizing today. Every year, the Socialism conference is a place where activists share lessons from their struggles—from anti-ICE organizing to the fight for gender liberation, from striking workers to Palestine solidarity campaigns, the struggle to stop the destruction of the planet, the fight against racism, and more.

SOCIALISM 2026 hits Chicago this weekend with an agenda spanning confronting Zionism defending communities against ICE the Muslim Left and Zohran Mamdani’s political rise and trans healthcare under what organizers call health fascism#NYI pic.twitter.com/JouXPaO9M8 — NewYork-Insight (@NewYork_Insight) September 4, 2026

The conference schedule has a little something for everyone. Some of the programs include: "Marxism Education Series" (an oxymoron), "Reproductive Justice Strategy Session," and "Abolition Judaism: The Revolutionary Possibilities of Diaspora." There is even a Code of Conduct, stating, in part, “Our goal is to have a conflict- and crisis-free conference, and we are committed to working to de-escalate and resolve any problems that may arise.” However, it is unknown whether the Code of Conduct covers threats of political violence by featured speaker Hasan Piker against groups he doesn't like, such as Jews and conservatives.

But the best part may be this: A standard-rate full conference ticket starts at $155 and goes up to a "Sustainer Rate" of $500. But as a conference for the people, there is a student/low-income price of $65. Another gem: Under the ticket info portion of the website, there is this:

If you can afford to purchase a higher tier ticket or make an additional donation, please do so! We depend on your solidarity to sustain the conference and provide scholarships to those who need them.

It's hard to be a socialist (commie) without other people's money. The whole extravaganza is funded by groups like the Democratic Socialists of America, People's Center for Palestine, and the Chicago Cuba Coalition. If you plan to attend, be on the lookout for possible sightings of Bernie Sanders and AOC.

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The other best part — you just know they are requiring a valid ID to get in.

Live at 5pm, we're watching the presentation that started it all.



We watched Transgender Marxism streamed live from the Socialism Conference in 2022, and were immediately hooked at how insane it was.



Today, we're reliving the magic, leading up to live coverage of this year's… pic.twitter.com/3LLBqLS6wh — Karlyn Borysenko, anti-communist cult leader (@DrKarlynB) September 3, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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