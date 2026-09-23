Marco Rubio Does Not Hold His Tongue on UN Meddling, Talks Cuba, Free Elections in Venezuela

As we previously wrote, the United States delegation is attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this week.

In one dramatic moment on Wednesday, when Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was making an address, the U.S. contingent walked out en masse, as my colleague Nick Arama wrote.

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And Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not let the opportunity pass by without giving his take, disabusing the Iranians of any misunderstanding of President Trump's secure executive powers as the commander in chief — whatever happens in the midterm election — during a press Q and A.

Rubio spoke about a variety of other international affairs topics, including the future of Cuba and the possibility of a stable economy and free and fair elections in Venezuela.

He also didn't shy away from the United Nations' poor track record of getting itself entangled in things it should not, and the concept of "international norms" being under attack, something about which French Pres. Macron spoke at the UNGA.

Let's start with the U.S. diplomat's thoughts on the UN.

SECRETARY RUBIO: The United States will always act, as long as President Trump is in office, in the national interest of our country, not in the interest of the international order. pic.twitter.com/bUX78UIrtr — Department of State (@StateDept) September 23, 2026

"The international system is not in good shape right now, and these 'international norms' people talk about, I think the limits of international norms is [sic] your national interest," Rubio said.

He continued, saying that the U.S. shows it supports the world body by the delegation's presence at the UNGA.

But he did not hold his tongue over the way the UN has suffered because of its involvement in matters far beyond its scope.

"I think the president has said that the United Nations, for example, has tremendous potential but it's not living up to it because it's lost its - and I think multiple leaders have...pointed to the fact that the international system is failing. And it's failing because it's grown beyond its mandate. It has grown beyond its intent," he said.

"It's involved in all kinds of things it shouldn't be involved in, and it's unable to solve virtually any major conflict in the world. So, I think there's unanimity and consensus here in this gathering," Rubio added.

Then he touched on a "better future" for Cuba.

SECRETARY RUBIO on CUBA: They have an opportunity to begin to put their country on an irreversible trajectory toward progress and a better future. That involves both political and economic freedom, no doubt about it. We'll remain engaged in that portfolio. pic.twitter.com/2P0EuiaVKX — Department of State (@StateDept) September 23, 2026

SECRETARY RUBIO on CUBA: They have an opportunity to begin to put their country on an irreversible trajectory toward progress and a better future. That involves both political and economic freedom, no doubt about it. We'll remain engaged in that portfolio.

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"The Cuban revolution has failed...for 60-something years. It's a failure now, and I think there is acknowledgment within the Cuban system that the revolution has failed. The question is what replaces it," Rubio said.

But he added that Cuba has a long way to go politically before the world seriously considers investing there.

SECRETARY RUBIO: No one is going to invest in Cuba under the current governance model. pic.twitter.com/YGvCxNjKio — Department of State (@StateDept) September 23, 2026

Finally, Rubio gave an update on the U.S.' working with Venezuela, including the prospect of real, honest elections there, and long-term economic stability for the Venezuelan people.

SECRETARY RUBIO on VENEZUELA: What we want to see is not only that you have free and fair elections, but that you have an enduring Republic. pic.twitter.com/c19IY17TO2 — Department of State (@StateDept) September 23, 2026

"Debt restructuring is a key part [to Venezuela being successful]. Obviously, we want to be helpful in that regard. It has to be done in the right way," he said.

But he stressed that a second, "equally important" thing the country must fix is putting in place a "political transition process, which is underway." He added that the 2015 National Assembly leaders are in direct talks with "the interim authorities" to build a foundation for instituting "free and fair elections in Venezuela."

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Sec. Rubio explained that just as critical as legal elections is an "enduring republic." He argued that cannot happen if whoever is elected inherits "a complete catastrophe, economic and social."

He also stressed the importance of media in the process:

"You need media coverage, and candidates need to be able to communicate with the public, and there have been positive steps in that regard," he said, sharing that there were recently around 50 media microphones at opposition candidates' events - when just a year ago, you might have seen at most three outlets allowed.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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