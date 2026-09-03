Trump Taps the Next Secretary of the Army After Dan Driscoll's Exit

Late on the evening of August 31, the news broke that the Trump administration had received the resignation of Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll.

As my colleague Sister Toldjah wrote:

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...NBC News shared that Army Secretary Dan Driscoll was purportedly "telling close associates that he would like to resign effective Labor Day" amid supposed "tensions" with Hegseth over issues like the SecWar's removal of several officers earlier this year, including Col. David Butler, who was a senior advisor to Driscoll.

Then indeed, as The Wall Street Journal reported, he did resign, with his departure from the Pentagon expected "in coming days."

Toldjah added that White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly released a statement praising Driscoll for his time in the role, saying in part:

“Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump’s agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations...The United States Army is more powerful than ever thanks to his work alongside the Commander-in-Chief and Secretary of War."

On Thursday evening, President Trump announced on Truth Social that he has tapped Adam Telle, a current assistant secretary, to replace Driscoll:

BREAKING: President Trump names Adam Telle acting Secretary of the Army, effective immediately, following Dan Driscoll's departure from the Pentagon.



Telle currently serves as Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.



"He is a Great Patriot, who is respected by all,"… pic.twitter.com/Rvn5YJWanq — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2026

BREAKING: President Trump names Adam Telle acting Secretary of the Army, effective immediately, following Dan Driscoll's departure from the Pentagon. Telle currently serves as Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works. "He is a Great Patriot, who is respected by all," Trump said in announcing the move.

Trump's full statement reads:

This story is developing, and RedState will provide updates as warranted.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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