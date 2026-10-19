Speaker Johnson: France Chaos Shows Open Borders Danger

The mess in France is still ongoing, driven not by "student protestors" as the legacy media piously intones, but more by far-left socialists and communist agitators, with a few "Palestinian" and jihadi nuts to leaven the mix. We should be looking at what's going on in France, and take note that it could very well happen here — and that it has happened here. The Republican Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) has taken to his X account to issue a warning along those very lines.

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France is descending into chaos because they wanted OPEN BORDERS — just like the socialist Democrats in America. What we are witnessing is a chilling warning for all Americans of what happens if the radical Marxist insurgent left gets their way. America is not merely in a battle of political ideologies — it’s a battle for the preservation of our civilization, our freedoms, and our way of life. If Democrats take back control, it will be open borders and criminal illegals overrunning our country, many of whom want to destroy it. We are fighting to SAVE our nation! — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 18, 2026

Speaker Johnson writes:

France is descending into chaos because they wanted OPEN BORDERS — just like the socialist Democrats in America. What we are witnessing is a chilling warning for all Americans of what happens if the radical Marxist insurgent left gets their way. America is not merely in a battle of political ideologies — it’s a battle for the preservation of our civilization, our freedoms, and our way of life. If Democrats take back control, it will be open borders and criminal illegals overrunning our country, many of whom want to destroy it. We are fighting to SAVE our nation!

He's not wrong, and all we have to do is look back six short years, back to the 2020 "Summer of Love" riots, to see how quickly things can go south right here.

Granted, the United States is a much, much larger nation than France. There just aren't enough commie agitators to cover as much of the country that they can in France. Even in France, the small towns in the countryside aren't as affected by all this as the cities, and in the United States, these kinds of troublemakers would find themselves in deep doodoo if they tried kicking up their heels in a small town or in a rural community. We do, after all, have a few advantages the French lack.

But we should pay heed to the Speaker's message. There's a reason I've been saying and writing for months now that this is, without doubt, the most consequential midterm election in recent history. The repercussions of this midterm will shape American politics for a generation, and if the Democrats win control of the House and the Senate, those changes won't be pleasant or peaceful. They've told us what they want to do, including such things as throwing open the borders, mass amnesty for illegal aliens, stacking the Supreme Court and eliminating the electoral system of choosing our president, and they aren't going to be overly picky about how they go about it.

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This is where we stand. It's all up to us. We have to vote, we have to vote in numbers greater than the margin of fraud, and we have to win. We know already what awaits us if we don't — and we can, as Speaker Johnson points out, look to France for an example.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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