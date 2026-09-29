Shocker: 40 Percent Error Rate in Afghan Asylum Vetting After Withdrawal

The withdrawal of American troops and equipment from Afghanistan during the Biden administration was one of the worst cluster-foul-ups in recent military history. We left behind millions in valuable, modern equipment, and we handed the country back to the Taliban, who were among the primary problems we were supposedly in Afghanistan to resolve.

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Now, an Inspector General's report from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) indicates that the screening process for the thousands of Afghan refugees we allowed into the United States may have been shockingly inadequate, with around 40 percent of the applications insufficiently screened. Fox News' Bill Melugin put the story out on X on Tuesday morning.

NEW: The DHS Inspector General just dropped a new, heavily redacted report that found a 40% failure rate in the vetting of asylum claims for Afghan nationals brought to the US by the Biden administration in 2021 after the Afghanistan withdrawal, including two cases that involved… pic.twitter.com/ahCoImq3oL — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 29, 2026

Mr. Melugin writes:

NEW: The DHS Inspector General just dropped a new, heavily redacted report that found a 40% failure rate in the vetting of asylum claims for Afghan nationals brought to the US by the Biden administration in 2021 after the Afghanistan withdrawal, including two cases that involved potential inadmissibility due to terrorism related concerns, but were missed because of missed aliases and incomplete documentation. As part of a random audit, the DHS IG analyzed 678 out of 13,682 asylum cases adjudicated by the Biden administration USCIS (US Citizenship and Immigration Services) as part of Operation Allies Welcome, and found the following: - 303 missed aliases - 23 missing security checks (failure to run names vs FBI/national security databases). - 45 unresolved records (failure to resolve potential matches to derogatory information). - 115 other documentation issues A reminder, one of the Afghans brought into the U.S. via Operation Allies Welcome has been charged in the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in DC last year, which left one of them dead.

We brought almost 14,000 people from one of the worst places on the planet into our country, and now, years later, we learn that the screening process seems to have been completely inadequate. Befuddled old Joe Biden and his hapless, incompetent administration have been out of office for two and a half years, and their failures are still making themselves known.

This isn't to say that we should have completely disallowed Afghan refugees from coming to the United States when we handed that country back to the Taliban. There were Afghan nationals who worked with the American military, well and faithfully, as interpreters, among other things. These people, people known to have worked with the Americans, were in real danger in a Taliban-run Afghanistan, with reprisals against them and their families a near-certainty. We owe those people something, but we also owe our fellow citizens, in the name of public safety, a proper screening of applicants for asylum; not just people from Afghanistan, but from anywhere. We have already learned too many lessons on what incompetent screening can result in, and if we need more proof, look at what's happening in Europe, where most of those nations have thrown the gates open to "refugees" from all over.

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The primary purpose of government is to protect the liberty and property of the people. And, once again, even now, the Biden administration's failures in this single, paramount task are still coming to light.

You can read the (heavily redacted) IG report here.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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