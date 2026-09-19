IT Breach at New Colorado Water System Adds to 100-Plus U.S. Utility Hacks

We've recently reported on a number of hacking attacks on American infrastructure, most notably on water treatment systems. It's a significant problem; any such attack may be a prelude to an attempt on a larger scale, aimed at more critical systems, like our military or government information technology (IT) systems. And, a surprising number of these attacks appear to have a foreign origin, from places like Russia and Iran.

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Now, there has been another, this time an incursion on water-treatment systems in Colorado.

Foreign actors hacked two Colorado water utilities' computer systems last month, changing pumping cycles, disabling alarms and altering equipment settings before operators regained control, state officials said Thursday. The intrusions did not affect drinking water quality or treatment processes, according to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' office. But the incidents add Colorado to a widening series of breaches in U.S. water and wastewater infrastructure. High-profile cyberattacks have targeted more than 100 drinking water and wastewater systems across 12 states this year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, expanding the footprint of a threat that federal authorities warned this summer was disrupting water operations across the country.

It's not clear yet as to precisely where this attack originated, although previous attempts are thought to have been carried out by groups affiliated with Iran. China, too, is suspected to have been involved in cybercrime, including systems hacking and attempts at fraud.

In this attempt, though, hackers appear to have accessed some key systems and even managed to change key settings.

Colorado officials have not identified the actors behind the intrusions of the two small systems or said whether they are connected to the broader activity reported elsewhere in the country. "These were brief incidents, and the risks were quickly addressed by the providers themselves, who subsequently alerted the state," Polis spokeswoman Eric Maruyama said in a statement. The hackers altered equipment settings, disabled remote access and alarms and changed pumping cycles, according to the governor's office.

It's not clear why these systems aren't air-gapped.

It's rather concerning that the origin of this latest hit doesn't appear to have been determined. Some of the previous attempts have been accompanied by some sort of statement from the people who claim responsibility; this one has not. That may be an indicator of a more well-organized group with intentions of carrying out larger-scale attempts.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has security oversight over the nation's water-treatment facilities, and it are looking into the matter.

The EPA, which serves as the federal government's sector risk management agency for water and wastewater systems, told Fox News Digital it is working with utilities, states and federal partners to identify vulnerabilities and strengthen cybersecurity. Since fiscal year 2025, the agency has identified more than 900 vulnerabilities in over 650 water systems and helped eliminate about 700 at more than 500 utilities. The EPA has also conducted more than 710 cybersecurity risk assessments and provided direct technical assistance to approximately 15,900 utilities.

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That's good, but this is shaping up to look like an arms race between the hackers and the people who are trying to stop them. And if there's a nation-state behind this, like China or Iran, that means the hackers could have considerable resources.

We do indeed live in interesting times.

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