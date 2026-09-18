Newsom's Latest Empty Gesture: California AI Kill Switch EO

You have to give California's impeccably coiffed Governor Gavin Newsom credit for at least one thing: He is a master of the empty gesture. His latest such is an executive order pushing for, among other things, an artificial intelligence (AI) kill switch. Now, while Democrats seem to love executive orders except when President Trump is signing the, this latest one from the Newsom camp seems more nonsensical than most. According to an email put out by the governor's office, his order will:

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The executive order convenes a group of world-leading experts to provide, within two months, a guide for California to reinforce and strengthen its AI safety and security laws. Proposals under consideration include requiring independent third parties to write safety plans for frontier AI companies, as well as requiring companies to develop an emergency shutoff, or “kill switch,” for frontier models.

Yeah, he can't just mandate these things, and they won't accomplish anything in any case.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a likely 2028 presidential contender, signed an executive order Friday calling on the federal government to take a more active role in regulating artificial intelligence. He said in a statement that the Trump administration has abdicated "its responsibility to protect Americans," as AI becomes more advanced and capable by the month. Newsom's order recommends more stringent oversight on companies developing AI, while requiring those same firms to develop a "kill switch" for their frontier models in the event they go rogue.

So, he calls on the federal government; he recommends more oversight on these private companies — because that always works out so well — and tries to prod the California super-majority Democrat Assembly to pass a few pieces of predictably "progressive" legislation.

The order, Newsom said, will speed up implementation of recently enacted California laws that establish a framework for independent organizations to assess AI systems for safety and potential risk. The order also moves up implementation of California's AI auditor registry and oversight program from January 2029 to December 2027. Newsom acknowledged in hs video message that the idea of creating a so-called "kill switch" for out-of-control AI systems is still largely in its infancy. To explore the concept further, he said he'd be convening a panel of experts.

Like the panel of experts responsible for the planning and execution of California's high-speed rail? That sort of panel of experts? What Gavin Newsom is doing here is something that Democrats in general excel at: Confusing movement for action. The problem is, a lot of Democrat donors and voters can't tell the difference, either.

Meanwhile, California is still paying the price for all this. Tell me, if Gavin Newsom were trying to drive every remaining tech company out of California, what would he do differently?

Here's the thing: Gavin Newsom doesn't know enough about AI to be involved in regulating it, and what's more, it's a safe bet he doesn't really care. This isn't about AI; it's not about technology. It's about buffing his progressive bona fides in proposing to capriciously regulate an industry he doesn't understand. It's about positioning himself for a 2028 presidential run, that is, if Kamala Harris doesn't run, and another Harris White House run is an eventuality that Republicans across the country are hitting their knees every morning and evening praying for.

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Interestingly, some old found footage reveals Newsom may have learned his mastery of the empty gesture in college, from another master of that art.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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