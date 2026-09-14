Trump: AI Doom Talk Mirrors Russia and Impeachment Hoaxes

President Donald Trump is certainly not one to mince words. He has been a vocal advocate for American development of artificial intelligence (AI) and the data centers that make it possible. He also has little patience for those who are now spreading warnings about AI and the data centers, as we've seen regularly in recent weeks.

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On Monday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to unleash several more verbal assaults on what he describes as hoaxes and scams. First, on AI:

The president writes:

Concerning AI, when, in the History of Business, did anyone see the Leaders of an Industry call for Regulation that, if strongly implemented, will drive them into oblivion and bankruptcy? AI taking over the World, destroying Humanity, and all other things bad, is a HOAX, no different from RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA — UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE — IMPEACHMENT HOAX #1 — IMPEACHMENT HOAX #2 — and all of the other HOAXES and SCAMS that America was forced to endure through the Destructionists’ and Deviants’ foul play and illegal conduct. President Xi, of China, just announced that China will be doing absolutely nothing to stand in the way of AI, or its future. Google has recently stated that they want to build a massive Plant in Finland, all because they are finding permitting too difficult in the United States. I am not happy about this, and want them to change their thinking. AI, and Data Centers, will be the Greatest Economic Development Engine in History ­­— Bigger than Oil, Gold, Diamonds, or even the Internet. It will not be stopped by brilliantly run Destructive Forces during the Term of President DONALD J. TRUMP!

There are certainly some legitimate concerns about AI and the boom in data centers, although much of the concern is over energy requirements for what are essentially big server farms, and as I've written and said for some time now, many of these concerns could be alleviated with the adoption of small modular reactors, one or two of which could power the largest data centers with power left over to feed into the local grid. And, the president makes a good point: This may well result, at least in the short term, in a significant jobs boom.

But wait! There's more!

This time, the president writes:

The people that say AI is going to destroy the World, and that Data Centers are bad for your neighborhood, are the same people that said, just a short time ago, that the World would be extinguished by “Climate Change.” That HOAX never worked out for them, and now they’re on to the next one. These people are Revolutionaries, but Revolutionaries for a Bad and Evil Cause. Soon you’ll find out they’re working for people that do not have the best interests of the United States in mind! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The climate scolds are indeed giving up a lot of ground lately, mostly because the notion of anthropogenic climate change, while not entirely a hoax - humans do have some effect on the climate - the climate scolds fail on the notion that the human effect on the climate is enough to justify forgoing much of our modern, energy-hungry lifestyles, and the things that make it possible.

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And finally, on hoaxes in general, the president names himself the Hoax Buster.

The Hoax Buster writes:

I am the Hoax Buster, and I’m right now breaking another Hoax — That AI is going to take over, consume, and destroy the World, and that Robots will be marching into our Cities, and getting rid of us all! This is even wilder than the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, or the Global Warming Scam. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The president takes a lot of credit here. But there's an underlying point: The doomsayers in any given issue are generally wrong. With few exceptions, things are almost never as bad as the more strident opponents claim they are, ranging from issues like liberalized concealed-carry laws to the implementation of AI into our business and personal lives. The president counsels the American people to take an even strain, and focus on what we have to gain from staying ahead of China and Russia in these developments. That's good advice. Whatever disruption AI in the hands of American business may cause, more advanced AI in the hands of Russia, China and Iran would doubtless do more. We have recently seen hackers with Iran ties exploring weaknesses in American information systems; AI may make them more able to breach these systems, and in this case, it's likely only more advanced AI will stop them.

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As I've said before: Instead of leaving the fox to guard the henhouse, we should set the fox to catching other foxes.

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