New: NTSB Confirms Crew Survived Amazon Cargo Disaster in Miami

On Sunday, we learned of the horrible crash of an Amazon-marked 767-300 cargo plane that overran the runway at Miami International Airport and crashed into several vehicles, with deaths and injuries reported. Now, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has confirmed that the 5-member crew of the Amazon jet survived the crash, with the investigation into the causes of the disaster still ongoing. Five people not on the aircraft were killed, and five more were injured.

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Federal regulators said the crew aboard the Amazon cargo jet that crashed at Miami International Airport on Sunday survived the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) provided the update during a Sunday press conference after officials said the cargo plane overran the runway and caught fire while landing. The crash killed five people and injured five others, according to authorities. The jet collided with two vehicles carrying at least eight occupants, according to NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy. Seven of the victims were in a van inside the airport perimeter that was used by airlines for cleaning services. A civilian vehicle was also struck after the plane crashed through the airport perimeter.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy gave an update in a press conference at the airport.

"We have an incredibly safe aviation system here in the United States."



NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy addressed the deadly Miami Amazon cargo plane crash while stressing the agency's mission to prevent another tragedy.



"Saying we have an incredibly safe aviation system to… pic.twitter.com/t4jXSlP6FU — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 7, 2026

Homendy said:

First, let me say that we have an incredibly safe aviation system here in the United States. With that said, when a tragedy occurs, it's devastating. So, saying we have an incredibly safe aviation system to somebody who just lost a loved one, is not something that they want to hear, because they are suffering. With that said, that's why we're here. To prevent the next tragedy.

That seems like belaboring the obvious, but we should remember that the investigation is only 24 hours old, more or less; there's still a lot of data to sift through, and as of this writing it's not clear whether any of the five crew who survived the crash have offered any information, or even if they are in a condition to offer any information.

She continues:

NEW: NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy delivers a stark warning after the deadly Miami runway crash:



"Our recommendations MUST be implemented or we're going to be here again."



Asked whether this is happening too often, Homendy responded:



"One is too often for the NTSB. Just… pic.twitter.com/RvT8HBzDCb — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 7, 2026

Our whole goal as a safety agency is one thing. It's safety, it's to save lives. And that means our recommendations must be implemented, or we're going to be here again. (inaudible question from audience) I won't say that. The question is, are they happening too often? One is too often, for the NTSB. Just one. So, here we have people who died, and other ones, we have not had fatalities, but just one is a tragedy.

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At present, the NTSB doesn't seem to have much to go on, but it's early. Now, though, we know that the crew survived, and they should be able to eventually lend some more insight into how this whole thing happened.

See RedState's own Nick Amara's initial coverage of the crash here.

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