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Plane With Amazon Logo Crashes in Miami; 'Multiple Patients' Reported

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 06, 2026 4:19 PM
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Plane With Amazon Logo Crashes in Miami; 'Multiple Patients' Reported
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

A plane with an Amazon logo crashed just outside Miami International Airport on Sunday, according to reports

The plane, a Boeing 767-300, reportedly overran the runway while landing, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). It was coming in from San Juan, Puerto Rico. 

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Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel clarified that it was an Amazon flight operated by 21 Air. The company is working to support everyone affected, Nantel added.

“This is a fast-moving situation and we’re still gathering details. We’re working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened,” Nantel said. “Right now, our absolute priority is the safety, well-being, and care of everyone involved.”

It sounds like there are multiple injuries. It allegedly hit multiple vehicles as well. 

More than 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, and firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that broke out as a result of the crash, the agency said in a statement. There are “multiple patients” involved in the incident, it added.

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All the runways at the airport were closed after the crash. 

Prime Air Flight 7598 overran Miami International Airport’s diagonal runway at approximately 2 p.m. today, leaving the aircraft disabled at the northwest end of the airport. All MIA runways and taxiways are currently closed, and a full ground stop is in effect. Passengers with flights scheduled today should check directly with their airline for flight status updates before heading to the airport.

News Topics AMAZON | FLORIDA
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