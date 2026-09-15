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Trump Demolishes 'Stone Cold Loser!' Karl Rove Over His Decision to Cross Party Lines in Texas

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Sep 15, 2026 7:00 AM
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Trump Demolishes 'Stone Cold Loser!' Karl Rove Over His Decision to Cross Party Lines in Texas
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

If Karl Rove thought he could publicly announce that he's voting for a Texas Democrat this November without getting some serious blowback from President Trump, he seriously miscalculated the situation. 

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The president came in from the top rope in a Monday evening Truth Social post after news broke that Rove, the longtime Republican strategist and one-time adviser to former President George W. Bush, planned to cross party lines in the Texas Railroad Commission race and vote for Democrat Jon Rosenthal over the Republican nominee, Bo French.

Rove, wrote Trump, is a RINO and "a stone cold loser" who has suffered from Trump Derangement Syndrome for the past decade. Furthermore, declared the president, Rove is "bad for the Republican Party" after being "completely wrong so often."

Karl Rove is so bad for the Republican Party, and completely wrong so often. He suffers from a major case of Trump Derangement Syndrome primarily because, for almost 10 years, I beat back and won against so many of the people and things that he wanted and espoused. Why does FoxNews and the WSJ keep his RINO Voice alive. The guy is a stone cold loser!

Tell us how you really feel, Mr. President.

As RedState's Kyle Becker reported Monday, Rove told attendees at a private, members-only luncheon at Austin's Headliners Club that he intends to vote for Rosenthal after French came under fire for a social media post featuring University of Texas students celebrating their team's big football win over Ohio State. The students appeared to be of South Asian heritage; French called them "foreigners."

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Rove reportedly called French a "bigot" and told the gathering that Rosenthal would be getting his vote.

President Trump's post in no way defended French, but instead was a chance for him to take aim at Rove, who has been critical of the Trump White House's handling of the midterms. Just 11 days ago, he published a Wall Street Journal column entitled, "Trump Sticks With a Losing Midterm Plan," in which he argued that Republicans in competitive races had reason to worry about the president's strategy.

Then, on Thursday, Rove was back with another column asking, "Who Will Be the Bigger Midterm Loser?"

We know the president's answer to this question, and it's not "Donald Trump."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TEXAS | TRUTH SOCIAL
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