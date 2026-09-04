'Hurry Up and Die': Dem Running in Critical Swing Seat Has One Heck of a Deleted-Post Problem

Democrats hoping to flip a critical Michigan congressional seat in November have a big problem on their hands: their candidate. The guy spent years creating an extensive digital trail of radically left-wing social media posts – and recently tried to memory hole hundreds of them.

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CNN’s KFile unearthed the old posts from William Lawrence, the Democrat nominee challenging the incumbent, Republican Rep. Tom Barrett, in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District – and they are something else.

Lawrence, 36, is a longtime lefty activist and co-founder of the radical climate group Sunrise Movement who won the Democrat primary last month. For a bit of context, the Sunrise Movement is one of the far-left organizations that helped fund the anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis this past January.

He was also a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) until July, and would rather voters not know about his truly radical worldview.

According to CNN, Lawrence once envisioned a “world without police and prisons,” advocated “free and open migration,” called for nationalizing fossil-fuel companies, proposed abolishing the U.S. Senate, and argued for a “fundamental overhaul” of the Constitution.

He also had some thoughts about the traditional family.

In one since-deleted post, Lawrence attacked the nuclear family as an “isolating, individualistic, violent way of organizing society.”

And then there was his apparent frustration with then-Sen. Joe Manchin in 2021 over the Democrats’ climate agenda.

Lawrence posted lyrics to a song that included the line, “Hurry up and die so that we can get started.”

Charming guy.

NEW on CNN: “Fuck you..hurry up and die." Will Lawrence, a Democrat running in one of swing seat that could decide control of Congress, deleted hundreds of old posts before launching his campaign. They show him backing a world without police and prisons, “forced nationalization”… — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) September 4, 2026

NEW on CNN: “F*** you..hurry up and die." Will Lawrence, a Democrat running in one of swing seat that could decide control of Congress, deleted hundreds of old posts before launching his campaign. They show him backing a world without police and prisons, “forced nationalization” to end fossil fuels, abolishing the Senate, open borders, and bashing nuclear family homes.

Here's where Abdul El-Sayed and Hasan "The U.S. Deserved 9/11" Piker enter the chat.

Lawrence isn't the only Michigan Democrat whose political orbit has intersected with the party's activist left. El-Sayed, the Democrat Senate nominee taking on Republican Mike Rogers, campaigned with the odious Piker during the primary and later stopped short of fully renouncing him.

Which makes Lawrence's little rant about the nuclear family hit a bit differently.

Michigan Democrat William Lawrence: "F**k isolation and the nuclear family domicile.”



Lawrence also called the nuclear-family home an "isolating, individualistic, violent way of organizing society." "I don't want to be part of that.”@AbdulElSayed, Hasan Piker, do you agree?… https://t.co/djvrWq60CF pic.twitter.com/C9FGVDdDhY — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 4, 2026

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The stench of Hasan Piker is going to stick to Democrats like flypaper this election cycle.

Lawrence now says he regrets those social media posts.

Like many millennials, I have done a lot of thinking out loud on the internet. I have clearly said that I no longer agree with some of the things I wrote in the past. I do not support defunding the police or open borders.

Sure, Jan.

Lawrence can say he’s changed and delete hundreds of posts, but what he can’t do is make his years of radical political activism just disappear. In a district that could help decide control of the House, Michigan voters are now getting a very clear look at the candidate Democrats nominated to represent them.

Always remember, kids: the internet really is forever.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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