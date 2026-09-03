Trump Switched Planes, So of Course Netflix Had to Make a Movie About It

As the saying goes, hell hath no fury like a media member scorned — or something along those lines. It's even worse when that media member thinks they've been scorned by President Trump himself.

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And that may just explain how an elaborate U.S. Secret Service security maneuver that left White House reporters unknowingly flying aboard a decoy Air Force One has, barely two months later, become a Netflix documentary.

Yes, seriously.

Netflix announced earlier this week that Instadocs: The Decoy Plane will premiere September 4, promising to “unpack” the incident through interviews with members of the press corps who were aboard the plane, along with a former Secret Service agent, and a former Air Force One crew member.

(On a side note, it's interesting that two of the interviewees are now in the "former" category, no?)

And, hoo boy, the trailer is unintentionally hilarious, including two of the journos on the decoy plane claiming they knew "something was up" from the very beginning. Sure, Jan. One of them even boasts that he "shot the s*** out of" – meaning he photographed – Air Force One on the tarmac that day because there were two catering units present.

There's mood lighting and serious music in the background, and the whole thing is quite ridiculous.

This July, while flying back from a NATO summit in Turkey, President Trump slipped off Air Force One in a catering truck and secretly boarded a different aircraft — leaving traveling reporters to fly on, unaware the president was no longer with them.



Instadocs: The Decoy Plane,… pic.twitter.com/iuADnXxMoV — Netflix (@netflix) September 1, 2026

This July, while flying back from a NATO summit in Turkey, President Trump slipped off Air Force One in a catering truck and secretly boarded a different aircraft — leaving traveling reporters to fly on, unaware the president was no longer with them. Instadocs: The Decoy Plane, premiering September 4, unpacks the incident through firsthand accounts from members of the press corps who were aboard Air Force One as well as a former Secret Service agent and a former Air Force One crew member.

RedState has reported extensively on the "decoy" operation that Netflix and the White House are trying to make into the next Watergate.

The reality was considerably less scandalous, although the threat to the president's life was quite serious.

Trump was facing a credible Iranian threat from Iran, so the Secret Service decided to carry out an elaborate security operation designed to conceal which aircraft the president was actually aboard as it left Turkey following a NATO summit.

The president slipped off Air Force One in a catering truck, boarded a smaller plane, and continued on while the press corps — and some administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio — remained aboard the decoy flight.

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In other words, the reporters were fooled because the operation was specifically designed to fool people. Mission accomplished.

Everyone made it safely back to the United States, but the psyches of the White House press pool were apparently bruised and out for whatever revenge they can get.

In walks Netflix.

If the streaming giant actually wanted to “unpack” something important about the decoy, they might think about spending a little less time on bruised reporter egos and a little more time asking how details of a highly sensitive presidential security operation wound up leaking to the press in the first place.

The leakers are the real story here, which makes those two "formers" who were interviewed a bit suspect.

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