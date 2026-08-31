She Wasn’t at the Mosque, but Prosecutors Say She Helped the Killers Record Their Massacre

Nearly four months after two teenagers opened fire on a San Diego mosque, killing three men before taking their own lives, investigators have revealed a stunning new development: a woman nearly 2,500 miles away in North Carolina has now been indicted in connection with the massacre.

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From RedState's early reporting on the attack:

The two teenagers who San Diego police say opened fire have been identified as 17-year-old Cain Lee Clark and 18-year-old Caleb Liam Vazquez (earlier reports that had his last name listed as Velasquez were incorrect). They reportedly became friends online, where they were radicalized. Both were found dead a few blocks away in a car with what investigators believe were self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Killed in the attack were security guard Amin Abdullah, 51, and worshippers Nadir Awad, 57, and Mansour Kaziha, 78.

Immediately after the massacre, there were reports that the killers were members of a "gore" Signal chat group and they communicated with fellow group member "Noelle" before and after the attack.

The FBI posted Monday afternoon about the new development, saying more information would be forthcoming about "the arrest and indictment of a Winston-Salem woman related to the May 18, 2026, mass shooting at the Islamic Center in San Diego, California, where three people were murdered."

Winston-Salem Woman Indicted by Forsyth County Grand Jury in Connection with Islamic Center of San Diego Mass Shooting



Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill will host a news conference to announce the arrest and indictment of a Winston-Salem woman related to the May 18,… pic.twitter.com/srG6d9Ytwa — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) August 31, 2026

Winston-Salem Woman Indicted by Forsyth County Grand Jury in Connection with Islamic Center of San Diego Mass Shooting Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill will host a news conference to announce the arrest and indictment of a Winston-Salem woman related to the May 18, 2026, mass shooting at the Islamic Center in San Diego, California, where three people were murdered. FBI Charlotte Special Agent in Charge Reid Davis, Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn, Jr., and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr., will join DA O'Neill. · Monday August 31, 2026 · 3:00pm EST start time ·Winston-Salem Police Department 725 N Cherry St, Winston-Salem, NC The news conference will also be livestreamed by the Winston-Salem Police Department online at https://facebook.com/Cityofwspolice

During a Monday afternoon press conference, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill revealed that the unnamed woman worked with the two gunmen to record the attack and publish their manifesto. She was reportedly a student at the time of the massacre.

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