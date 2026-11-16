Morning Minute: Did I Jinx Us?

Monday, November 16, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Ex-Obama Lawyers Drew Up a Plan to Get Hegseth Indicted Abroad — Trump's DOJ Just Fired Back

Think about these essays for a minute. Former American officials are literally coaching foreign governments on how to build criminal cases against the sitting Secretary of War and two serving military commanders.

Trump's Top Lawyer Has a Blunt Message for Sotomayor, and Every Democrat Coming After POTUS’ Staff

"The question will be whether they take our outstretched arm and decide to work collaboratively on this issue as with so many others, or whether they just decide to be obstructionists for the next two years," Scharf said. "That's really on them."

The Democrat Party Has a Particularly Nasty Surprise for Voters Promised ‘Affordability’

I regret to inform you Democrat voters: You've been duped.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — The Problem With Saying 'Because It's My Right'

We don't have to win every argument. But we should at least try to win over the person we're arguing with. Otherwise, we may eventually find ourselves with a constitutional right that fewer and fewer Americans believe is worth keeping.

HotAir — At the Moment, SpaceX Is the Space Launch Industry, and Plans to Leave It Soon

There's a simple, easy-to-understand reason SpaceX is exiting the commercial launch market: Starlink is profitable, while launching for other customers is not nearly as much. The opportunity cost of servicing third parties is not attractive anymore.

PJ Media — Now We Know Who to Blame for the 'Blue Tsunami'

Appearing on Fox News, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, "a lot of our voters who stayed home, they stayed home because they were frustrated with the lack of productivity from Republicans in the House and Senate. That's just a fact." He has a point. Congressional Republicans squandered their majorities, and voters noticed. The filibuster is on its deathbed with the Democrats’ incoming majority, and Senate Republicans could have beaten them to the punch.

Townhall — Street Fight 2028 the Race for the GOP Nomination Is Now Wide Open

The bottom line is we have a strong bench. We have some major and not-so-major candidates who would make terrific chief executives. Until the midterms, I leaned toward believing this would be a coronation. Now it looks like it’ll be a street fight, and that’s OK.

Twitchy — Better Off Just SHUTTING UP: WH Rapid Response Director ENDS Pete Buttigieg With His OWN FAA History

To be fair, what did they expect when they selected a guy who couldn't even fill potholes? Guess Biden's focus on checking identity boxes for political gain wasn't such a great idea after all.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

Just a couple of hearings set for Monday on the Hill:

Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry — Business meeting to consider pending calendar business.

Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (U.S. Helsinki Commission) — To receive a briefing on generation victory, focusing on how Ukraine is educating students in wartime.

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But in the meantime, the jockeying for position continues as Dems prepare to select their leaders for the 120th Congress.

Hilarious: Van Hollen Is So Thirsty He Released This Video for Leadership Race

Dem Leadership Races Are Getting Closer and Spicier, As Leftists Let Loose on Jeffries at Event

White House What's Up

President Trump’s schedule for Monday includes:

7:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Anchorage, Alaska — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Anchorage, Alaska — Anchorage, Alaska

— THE PRESIDENT departs Anchorage, Alaska en route to Manila, Philippines — Anchorage, Alaska

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

U.S. Trade Rep. - Jamieson Greer — On Friday, Greer's office held its first official U.S.-China Board of Trade meeting. This comes just ahead of President Trump's trip to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China.

Today, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, alongside the @USTreasury, held the first official U.S.-China Board of Trade meeting with our Chinese counterparts. The Trump Administration looks forward to continuing our engagement with China as we work to establish fair and balanced trade between the two largest economies in the world. — United States Trade Representative (@USTradeRep) November 13, 2026

Full Court Press...

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We had a handful of notable decisions over the weekend, including:

❌ In AAU v. Department of Education (foreign-donor identities), Judge Tanya Chutkan GRANTS a preliminary injunction and APA stay blocking publication of previously undisclosed covered identities reported by AAU members. [11/13]

❌ In Lattarulo v. Mullin (immigration lawyer’s phone data), Judge Allison Burroughs GRANTS a preliminary injunction barring review of copied data, finding likely First Amendment retaliation. Data must be preserved, not destroyed. [11/13]

❌ In DC Preservation League v. DOI (East Potomac Park), Judge Ana Reyes GRANTS a TRO preserving public access through Nov. 28, subject to safety exceptions. It does not require continued golf operations. [11/14]

Judge Reyes Keeps Trump's Golf Course Open to the Public, but Not Necessarily for Golf

COMING ATTRACTIONS

As noted above, President Trump is traveling to the Philippines and China this week for the APEC Leaders Meeting, where he's set to have a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

in mid-November, and in December, he'll head to Miami, Florida, for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

GOP congressional leadership may be set now, but the Dems still have to select theirs — House Democrats are expected to hold their party elections later this week, while Senate Democrats will make their leadership pick on December 1.

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The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments on November 30.

MORNING MUSING

Listen, I meant it when I said I consider Friday the 13th a lucky sort of day. But watching last Friday unfold, I started wondering if perhaps I hadn't jinxed it. It was like one of those Allstate Mayhem ads — on steroids.

I do realize I'm not possessed of such power, but, hey, on the off chance any of it was my fault – I'm sorry!!

Sorry... 😬 — Susie Moore ⚾️🌻🐶 (@SmoosieQ) November 13, 2026

LIGHTER FARE

Could be me today. I'm feeling a bit feisty.

“Don’t come in here with your bullshit.” Me coming in there with my bullshit: https://t.co/m3HtLaTzcM — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) November 16, 2026

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