Hilarious: Van Hollen Is So Thirsty He Released This Video for Leadership Race

I'm finding the Democrat leadership races kind of funny at this point.

Because, however it turns out, it's all just going to increase the Democrats in disarray. Right now, it appears that the desire of the leftist base to stop Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) from becoming Majority Leader and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) from becoming Speaker of the House is likely to fail, although the races have gotten closer.

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Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) is the guy challenging Schumer. He's, of course, best known for debasing himself by going to El Salvador to help the deported "Maryland Man," Kilmar Abrego Garcia. It would be so appropriate if Van Hollen became leader because that would show you just how far the Democrats have fallen.

Van Hollen is so thirsty for the leadership position he's put out a video to campaign for it, something I don't think I've ever seen before.

Democrats, we won the majority. But we still need to win the trust of the American people. We can’t return to the status quo. If you agree, join us at https://t.co/ecKvx8en08 https://t.co/NSXPLjiYxX — Chris Van Hollen (@VanHollenForMD) November 14, 2026

This is hilarious, now acting like they're taking on a "rigged economic system," when the Democrats have been the party of the "system." Notice he doesn't say one thing there about what specifically they're going to do to address affordability or anything they're going to do for the people. Can we talk again and remind people about how high prices and inflation went under the Democrats and Joe Biden?

How bad is Van Hollen? His tent is open even to those who want to destroy the Senate, the body he wants to lead, even though he claims he doesn't agree with that.

Chris Van Hollen admits he doesn’t agree with the DSA platform but welcomes them to the party. FOX: "Are you ok with getting rid of borders, getting rid of jails...the Senate...private property..." VAN HOLLEN: "I think that the conversation needs to include all the voices..." https://t.co/1aVX1eZrht — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 15, 2026

That's crazy. If your tent is so open to the people who hold to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) principles, which include totally upending the nature of our system of government, you don't deserve a position in the Senate, much less the leadership position.

Van Hollen is desperate for those leftist votes. So he's going to say he's open to everything, and I think he's that far left anyway.

But even though it's gotten closer and Van Hollen is hoping he can pick up steam with the leftists pushing him and that video, it's still probably not close enough to box out Schumer. The Schumer people think they would have 40 of the possible 55 or 56 Democrat votes. That number isn't final because Alaska has not yet been formally called. But that would be more than enough.

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Schumer loyalists have dismissed the effort. One Schumer confidant told The Hill that Van Hollen has no chance and that progressives are using his candidacy as leverage to extract priorities such as Medicare for All, the proposal for government-run health coverage, and an end to the filibuster, the Senate rule requiring 60 votes to pass most legislation. "It's distracting," a Senate insider close to Schumer said.

What it will do is tick off the base if/when Van Hollen loses, convinced that the Democrats have sold them down the river, yet again. And they'd be right.

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