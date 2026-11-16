Ex-Obama Lawyers Drew Up a Plan to Get Hegseth Indicted Abroad — Trump's DOJ Just Fired Back

A group of former Obama- and Biden-era government lawyers has laid out a road map for foreign countries to prosecute War Secretary Pete Hegseth for murder over the U.S. strikes on drug boats, and a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney is now warning that the Justice Department intends to look into it.

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The game, it appears, is afoot.

The plan comes from a May 27 Just Security essay by Tracey Begley, Benjamin R. Farley and Sarah Harrison. It went largely unnoticed until investigative reporter Natalie Winters dug it up over the weekend.

Former Obama advisers are openly calling for foreign countries to pursue criminal cases against Secretary Hegseth. Their proposal: “quietly gather evidence” now and wait until Trump leaves office to issue indictments. https://t.co/jxfKyxXdyJ — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) November 14, 2026

The authors called the strikes "murder" and suggested that countries whose citizens were killed, like Colombia and Ecuador, simply wait things out.

"Officials in Colombia, Ecuador, or other affected States could quietly gather evidence of the crimes and wait to issue indictments until Trump is out of office, and the White House is not occupied by the president who ordered the killings," they wrote.

The named targets include Hegseth, Adm. Frank Bradley of U.S. Special Operations Command, and Gen. Francis Donovan of U.S. Southern Command. Of the three, Hegseth is the one "who frequently posts on social media about the killings," they noted.

The lawyers don't necessarily need a conviction for the win. According to CrossCurrents, they believe the mere threat of prosecution could keep these officials from traveling abroad.

They aren't the only ones dreaming of payback. On Nov. 10, two days after Democrat midterm wins, Just Security co-editors Tess Bridgeman and Ryan Goodman, another pair of former government lawyers, published their own call for the next Democrat administration to pursue what they call "accountability."

"The next rule of law-abiding administration must proceed quickly but carefully with meaningful accountability for grave abuses of power, starting at the top with those most responsible for ordering and authorizing serious wrongdoing," they explained.

Their list of targets explicitly includes "the state murder of people on boats in the Caribbean and East Pacific, as well as on American streets."

That seems to also suggest payback against ICE.

These calls for retaliation were not ignored. Aaron Reitz, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas, fired back on social media.

"This kind of seditious meddling may be illegal," Reitz wrote. "DOJ will smoke it out."

Former Obama-Biden Admin officials are urging foreign adversaries to gather evidence so that a future Democrat White House can partner with them to detain and prosecute Trump Admin officials. This kind of seditious meddling may be illegal. DOJ will smoke it out. More to come. — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 14, 2026

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No formal investigation has been announced, but the warning fits a growing pattern. The President's DOJ has no intention of sitting on its hands as the new Congress tries to run roughshod over everything the administration has accomplished. In just the past few days, U.S. attorneys have fired back hard at Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff.

Think about these essays for a minute. Former American officials are literally coaching foreign governments on how to build criminal cases against the sitting Secretary of War and two serving military commanders.

Democrats spent years whining that Trump was a threat to democracy. Turns out it was just a boatload of projection on their part.

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