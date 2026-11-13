Dem Leadership Races Are Getting Closer and Spicier, As Leftists Let Loose on Jeffries at Event

We've been chomping on the popcorn, checking out the Democrats going at each other when it comes to their leadership races in the House and the Senate. Their leftist base and some of the new incoming progressives agitate to not have Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) in January.

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The race in the Senate is getting closer, although you still would probably have to give the edge to Schumer, at this point. But more people are coming out with their "no" to him and/or support for Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who has now formally said he would challenge Schumer.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) has now also declared that he will support Van Hollen.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) has firmed up her "no" to Schumer, and reporters were asking her if she was going to be challenging Schumer.

REPORTER: "Are you a supporter of Senator Van Hollen?" SLOTKIN: "We've had good conversations. I’ve been open that I’m not voting for Senator Schumer…but I’m glad to see there’s more people getting in the race.” https://t.co/CAQPp9UXoU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 13, 2026

REPORTER: “Are you still considering a leadership run ma’am?” SLOTKIN: *walks away* https://t.co/fOpidfNjwS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 13, 2026

Punchbowl's Jake Sherman had a Google document with a count of possible Schumer-Van Hollen votes.

THE PUNCHBOWL NEWS SENATE MAJORITY LEADER TRACKER Schumer 14, CVH 4 https://t.co/nW470A1DsM — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 13, 2026

A few notes on it. It says 14 for Schumer, 5 for Van Hollen, and 2 "not Schumer" votes, which could potentially become Van Hollen votes. Actually, there are four "not Schumer" votes because that document doesn't note that South Carolina's Annie Andrews has said she wouldn't vote for Schumer, as has Kansas' Adam Hamilton. That could be nine, then that could break for Van Hollen. Also, Sherman's 37 undeclared in the document should be 33, with that. For some reason, Sherman had 58 Democrat senators, when, at most, it would be 56. The Alaska race is not called.

I think if you peruse the undeclared senators on the list, it still would likely lean toward Schumer, but we'll keep an eye on it. And if it does, that's going to royally tick off the leftist base.

But that isn't the only drama going on; the House has its share as well. The more leftist members are also taking a run against having Jeffries as Speaker of the House. As we reported, one of the incoming new members, Don Leonard of Ohio's 15th District, alleged he'd been threatened by senior Democrats that his life could be made a "living hell" if he didn't support Jeffries. That's something Leonard has partially walked back, though, as RedState wrote:

He clarified more with TMZ, saying it was senior Democrat elected officials, not leadership, who were offering him "friendly advice" with "stark consequences."

While Jeffries was at the What's Next conference this week, some of the leftist base let loose on him, calling him a "liar" and a "f**king traitor," demanding action on a variety of issues, while he just listened with a goofy smile.

Warning for graphic language:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Hakeem Jeffries is getting EATEN ALIVE by protestors right in the middle of his remarks



"You are a f*cking LIAR!"



"You're a f*cking TRAITOR!"



For nearly 2 MINUTES STRAIGHT they were getting hauled out as they went berserk



The clown car is DESTROYING ITSELF 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TXmXNk3lbU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2026

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Gotta love the Democrat disarray. Jeffries is, at this point, likely to prevail as well, and that will also royally tick off the radical base.

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