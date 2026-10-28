Obama Admits the Truth About Obamacare

While campaigning in Detroit this past Saturday, former President Barack Obama might have inadvertently slipped and spilled a long-held secret: The Affordable Care Act was a Trojan horse for single-payer healthcare.

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Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed “will finish the job we started with the Affordable Care Act and guarantee quality, affordable healthcare to every single American!” Obama exclaimed.

So, Obama sought to put the nation onto a path to single-payer healthcare when he signed the Affordable Care Act into law after all!

However, Obama knew that the United States was not ready for a single-payer system when the Affordable Care Act was being crafted.

So, under the strategy of incrementalism, Obamacare was rolled out.

It must be noted that President Obama promised that Obamacare would bend the healthcare cost curve down. He specifically said deductibles and premiums would decrease under the law.

None of that occurred. Healthcare is more expensive than ever. This year, monthly premiums on the Affordable Care Act Marketplace are up nearly 60 percent, on average.

Nevertheless, the abysmal performance of Obamacare is not causing people like Obama to humble themselves and ponder that maybe they don’t know how to micromanage the healthcare sector.

Wrong.

The new strategy is endless empathy.

“Wanting everybody to have health care, how is that radical?” Obama asked. “Abdul shares my values of wanting everybody to get healthcare.”

I want everybody to have healthcare. I think almost everybody wants everybody else to have healthcare.

But wanting something cannot manifest it into existence. The real question should be whether the government can deliver high-quality healthcare to everybody for “free.”

Based on history, the verdict is a resounding no. The Soviet Union could not do it. Canada cannot do it. The United Kingdom cannot do it. And neither can the United States.

This is why I get incensed when people like Obama, who absolutely know that single-payer does not mean unlimited access to healthcare, mislead voters into believing that Medicare for All is a viable solution to their healthcare cost woes.

First, Obama well knows that Medicare does not offer comprehensive coverage for “free.” Second, he surely knows that Medicare is already on the brink of insolvency and that offering Medicare to all Americans would be the nail in the coffin for a program intended to help senior citizens.

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I wish Obama were more transparent and honest and described single-payer as Medicaid for All because that would be a much more apt comparison.

Medicaid is government-run healthcare, which means Medicaid comes with strings attached. Namely, you can only go to providers covered by Medicaid.

Empowering the federal government to become the sole payer means that the federal government determines who gets access to what and when.

The federal government is already $40 trillion in debt with $2-trillion annual deficits for years to come. The money to pay for universal healthcare, which is not “free,” does not exist.

President Obama knows this, but as he did during the debate and discourse about Obamacare, he is not telling the whole truth.

Chris Talgo ([email protected]) is editorial director at The Heartland Institute.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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