BREAKING Swalwell's Troubles Deepen As FBI Raids Beverly Hills Mansion READ MORE
DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Trump Golf Course Battle Takes Another Turn As Judge Reyes Blocks Tree Removal, Calls Out DOJ

Susie Moore Follow @SmoosieQ
Oct 27, 2026 10:55 AM
Advertisement
Trump Golf Course Battle Takes Another Turn As Judge Reyes Blocks Tree Removal, Calls Out DOJ
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

So...the legal battle over President Donald Trump's planned transformation of Washington, D.C.'s East Potomac Golf Course just got a whole lot more interesting. Late on Monday, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes issued a whopping 70-page opinion granting a preliminary injunction that bars the administration from removing additional trees at the historic course and requires 10 business days' written notice before making other irreversible changes to the park.

Advertisement

But the trees are only part of the story.

As we've previously reported, this dispute began when preservation advocates and golfers challenged Trump's plans to replace East Potomac's three public courses with a championship-style course designed by renowned architect Tom Fazio.

The administration has maintained that the project remains in the planning stages. Meanwhile, the National Park Service (NPS) removed hundreds of trees earlier this month, insisting that the work was merely an effort to restore the property's historic appearance, unrelated to Trump's proposed redevelopment.

Reyes is — well, skeptical may be an understatement.

In Monday's opinion, she concluded that the administration has, in fact, settled on a plan to replace the existing course — and that the tree removal was part of that larger undertaking.

Recommended
Democrat Senator Tries to Come for Elon - Musk Wins the Internet With His Response Nick Arama Gotcha: DHS Slaps '60 Minutes’ With Receipts After They Cut Footage From Interview on Illegals Rusty Weiss
Advertisement

The reason that is significant is that federal environmental law generally requires agencies to assess the environmental consequences of major projects before proceeding. The government can't avoid that obligation simply by chopping a larger project into smaller pieces and treating each one as routine maintenance.

Reyes found that the administration likely did exactly that, improperly separating the tree removal from the broader redevelopment to avoid more extensive environmental review. And (this likely won't come as a shock if you've been following this saga) she didn't mince words about the government's explanations.

The judge pointed to President Trump's repeated public announcements, including his October 18 declaration that Interior Secretary Doug Burgum had developed a plan for the new course and that construction would begin November 15. Unfortunately, those statements directly conflicted with testimony from Interior officials who maintained that no final plan existed.

Reyes concluded that the government's explanation for the tree removal was a pretext and specifically found the testimony of Burgum's deputy chief of staff, Gregory Wischer, not credible. She also characterized an earlier declaration from Acting NPS Director Jessica Bowron as misleading because it omitted the impending large-scale tree removal, even though Bowron was involved in reviewing the plan.

Advertisement

And the judge raised questions about the role of Department of Justice (DOJ) attorneys in those representations. In fact, Reyes ordered the government to explain by Wednesday morning why she shouldn't require relevant officials — including DOJ attorneys and staff — to preserve information concerning the redevelopment plan and the circumstances surrounding the tree removal.

Now, to be clear, that isn't a contempt finding or a determination that government lawyers knowingly misled the court. But it opens another potentially significant front in an already contentious proceeding.

There's also an important limitation to Monday's ruling: Reyes hasn't permanently prohibited the administration from redeveloping the golf course. The injunction preserves the existing conditions while litigation continues, giving the parties time to sort out whether the government complied with federal law.

And there's a better-than-even chance the D.C. Circuit will be getting involved. The administration has already challenged Reyes's handling of the case, unsuccessfully seeking her disqualification. Now it faces an injunction resting on findings that directly contradict its arguments about both the project's status and the reasons for removing the trees.

Advertisement

The DOJ has substantial grounds for an appellate challenge, particularly concerning the extent of judicial deference owed to federal agencies under recent Supreme Court precedent.

But for the time being, the administration's tree-clearing plans are on hold.

Reyes closed her opinion with a callback to an earlier observation:

"I am not the Lorax. I do not speak for the trees."

Instead, she wrote, she speaks for the rule of law.

Will the appellate courts see it the same way? Something tells me this one may ultimately be decided on (or by?) the back nine. ⛳️

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges determined to halt President Trump's mandate for change. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WASHINGTON
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Democrat Senator Tries to Come for Elon - Musk Wins the Internet With His Response

Democrat Senator Tries to Come for Elon - Musk Wins the Internet With His Response

Nick Arama
Gotcha: DHS Slaps '60 Minutes’ With Receipts After They Cut Footage From Interview on Illegals

Gotcha: DHS Slaps '60 Minutes’ With Receipts After They Cut Footage From Interview on Illegals

Rusty Weiss
Self-Owned: Illinois Man Sends White Powder Letters to Congress, Uses Own Return Address

Self-Owned: Illinois Man Sends White Powder Letters to Congress, Uses Own Return Address

Ward Clark

Trending on RedState Videos