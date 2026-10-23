Morning Minute: End Every Sentence With 'Not to My Knowledge'

Friday, October 23, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Leftist Influencers Face FAFO Consequences After Libeling Musk, Urging JD Vance’s Assassination

Former reality television star and far-left podcaster Jennifer Welch may have a new career as the poster-girl for “FAFO” after her unhinged rants earned her a probable visit from the Secret Service and a potential lawsuit from the world’s richest man.

Watch: Dem Candidate Finds Out Why It Isn't Good to Invite Kamala to 'Help' in MS Race

Huh, what? No wonder they didn't get it; what an awkward line. She had to repeat it with an implicit "please clap" tone. But on top of that, imagine Harris trying to deliver a line on anyone else's "limited ability" when it's probably kind to say that she has "limited ability," at least as demonstrated by her achievements, or lack thereof, in the Biden White House.

Yet More ‘Damn Lies’ From the Polling Industry

But, if there is a deliberate bias being knowingly peddled by these firms, it is immensely dishonest of them.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Could a 20-Round Ammo Limit Be the Next 'Assault Weapon' Ban?

Will gun control groups and anti-gun politicians be desperate enough to embrace D'Alessandro's insane plan if and when the Supreme Court strikes down bans on commonly-owned firearms?

HotAir — M-SNOW Host: I'm Getting Skeptical About Talarico Polling...

All one needs to do is talk to Texans to find out how they feel about Talarico and Democrats. It took Tur a long time to figure that out, but ... better late than never, I suppose.

PJ Media — Shorter Elissa Slotkin and Susan Rice: Buy Ammo, Republicans

If you don't live in a state where it's easy to avail yourself of your Second Amendment rights, you might want to get some property in one where you can.

Townhall — NBC News Data Analyst Has Some Bad News for Dems in Minnesota

And the polling has been off, folks. It’ll be off by at least two, maybe up to four points, so be wary here. So, we’re flying blind because this industry has lost the plot.

Twitchy — Katy Tur (MSNOW) ADMITS She’s Losing Faith in a Talarico Win After Talking to Real Texas Voters

Vote no to open borders and expanding the Supreme Court.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

We're really heading into the home stretch, with Election Day only 11 days away. Here's what some of the wannabe critters are up to:

'Women for Troy' Event Doesn't Go According to Plan in Latest Fumble for Jackson Campaign

James Talarico Is Lying About His Radical Anti-Family Agenda, and New Supercut Has Receipts

White House What's Up

President Trump’s schedule for Friday includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Fort Myers, Florida — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Fort Myers, Florida — Fort Myers, Florida

2:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — Alico Arena

— THE PRESIDENT departs Fort Myers, Florida en route Palm Beach, Florida — Fort Myers, Florida

— THE PRESIDENT arrives Palm Beach, Florida — Palm Beach, Florida

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President Trump’s schedule for Saturday includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — Palm Beach, Florida

— THE PRESIDENT departs Palm Beach, Florida en route Perry, Georgia — Palm Beach, Florida

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Perry, Georgia — Perry, Georgia

7:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — Guardian Centers of Georgia

— THE PRESIDENT departs Perry, Georgia en route to the White House — Perry, Georgia

— THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House — The White House

President Trump’s schedule for Sunday includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Port Huron, Michigan — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Port Huron, Michigan — Port Huron, Michigan

3:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center

— THE PRESIDENT departs Port Huron, Michigan en route the White House — Port Huron, Michigan

— THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House — The White House

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Agriculture - Brooke Rollins — Rollins met with the American Sheep Industry Association and ranchers on Thursday.

American sheep producers raise world-class lamb and wool. We’re fighting to keep those family operations strong. 🐑🇺🇸 Just met with the American Sheep Industry Association and ranchers from across the country to hear directly about the pressures facing their livelihoods. U.S. lamb imports surged nearly 45% between 2020 and 2024, capturing roughly 70% of the American market. At @USDA, we’re focused on strengthening domestic flocks, expanding grazing opportunities, and helping producers sell more American lamb and wool. God bless our incredible American sheep ranchers. — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) October 22, 2026

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Full Court Press...

We had this notable decision on Thursday:

❌ In California Nurses Association v. Mullin (election integrity), Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín (Northern District of California) GRANTS a preliminary injunction restricting DHS election-related field investigations and interviews involving people reasonably suspected of being U.S. citizens in nine states, finding that the plaintiffs are likely to succeed on a Voting Rights Act voter-intimidation claim. The injunction is stayed until October 23 and otherwise expires on Election Day.

Foreign-Born Biden Judge Drops Election Bomb on DHS Just Days Before the Midterms

Tables Get Turned on That Obama Judge Who Sanctioned Trump's Lawyers

COMING ATTRACTIONS

As noted above, President Trump heads to Fort Myers, Florida, later today. On Saturday, he's in Perry, Georgia, and on Sunday, he's in Port Huron, Michigan. He is set to travel to the Philippines and China in mid-November.

The next round of oral arguments at the Supreme Court starts the week of November 2.

MORNING MUSING

Remember that sort of silly game where you take every sentence and end it with "in bed"? I don't know — it seemed like a thing "the yutes" were having fun with a while back. In light of Ilhan (allegedly) Omar's response to Chris Hayes' question about being related to her first(?) husband being the hyper-parsed, yet question-inviting, "Not to my knowledge," I got to thinking maybe we should have some fun with answering every question/ending every sentence with that qualifier.

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"Did you rob that bank?" "Not to my knowledge."

"I've never cheated on my wife — to my knowledge."

"I'm not in the country illegally — to my knowledge."

"Have you ever cast an illegal vote?" "Not to my knowledge."

I don't know that might get old pretty quick, but if it works for Ilhan, why not?

LIGHTER FARE

Ted does love his pumpkins, it seems.

i went my whole life not knowing porcupines made the craziest little noises https://t.co/lKkLjuU6VL — horse dentist (@equine__dentist) October 22, 2026

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