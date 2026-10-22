James Talarico Is Lying About His Radical Anti-Family Agenda, and New Supercut Has Receipts

We've been following the saga of the U.S. Senate race in Texas, in which, as most people know, the Republican candidate is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whom President Trump endorsed. On the other side is state legislator James Talarico, who, like many of the radicals in the base of the Democrat Party, is trying to pretend he is moderate - and normal - to everyday citizens of the Lone Star State. The race is neck-and-neck ahead of the midterms on Nov. 3.

Advertisement

He appeared on a podcast recently, trying to blame "a rise in Republican extremism for his remarks about God and his assertion that there are six sexes...[Talarico] said they were raised as cultural issues because of the GOP."

There is just one problem. He is not anywhere close to being a moderate, and the internet is forever. One of the things he has tried to run away from is his position on children undergoing transgender transition without their parents' knowledge or permission.

In the latest example, Talarico is seen in an explosive, newly released supercut attacking Miriam Evans, a TX mom featured in an ad exposing his lies about his support for making parents guilty of child abuse if they don't affirm their child's preferred gender identity.

The receipts are all here, readers, many of them in Talarico's own words.

Watch:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

First, an interviewer asks the Democrat about mom Miriam's "accusation that you support child abuse charges for parents who do not support their minor's transitioning their gender."

He answers, "That's incorrect. It's a lie." Then two clips following that show he has supported parents being pushed aside in these decisions, even calling a parent denying a child's chosen gender identity "harmful" and "abusive." He doubled down in another clip, calling out not considering it abuse as "dangerous."

"An unwillingness to acknowledge a child's gender identity...is abusive behavior, We consider that abusive to the child," Talarico can be seen saying during a Texas legislative hearing in 2019.

Next, you have Democrat TX state Rep. "Jo" Jones speaking on the House floor about her amendment, which Talarico voted for in 2025.

"My amendment makes it clear: rejecting a child's gender identity or sexual orientation is abuse. This amendment ensured that the law reflects [that]," she said.

If this legislation had passed, it would be codified into Texas law that a parent is guilty of abuse if they do not affirm their child's gender identity.

Possibly most damaging is the last clip, where Rev. Babs Miller, Talarico's pastor, is seen admitting that he would revert to his far-left, progressive positions "once he gets elected" to the Senate.

Advertisement

RedState previously wrote several pieces on the pastor of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, who is a lesbian, including audio from a Townhall exclusive report of Miller explaining that some in her flock "still wish the gunman in Butler had actually completed his mission in taking out President Trump."

Parents in TX have a right to know who is on their ballot and what they stand for. You might already know that early voting is underway in the Lone Star State right now. Republicans need to get to the polls; make sure Talarico does not get a chance to, as his pastor said, switch "back to where he was" after it's too late.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.