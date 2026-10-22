Foreign-Born Biden Judge Drops Election Bomb on DHS Just Days Before the Midterms

Well, that sure didn't take long.

Just hours after RedState's Becky Noble reported on a new audit that examined the records of foreign-born federal judges – including one Biden appointee who was born in Mexico and was found to have ruled against border-enforcement policies an eye-popping 93 percent of the time – along comes that very same judge to hand the Trump administration yet another election integrity setback.

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U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín on Wednesday ordered the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to halt certain investigations the agency is conducting into suspected illegal voting in nine states, including several key battlegrounds.

And the timing is certainly quite suspect, with the midterm elections being less than two weeks away.

In a lawsuit filed by San Francisco, Santa Clara County, the California Nurses Association, National Nurses United, and the Voto Latino Foundation, the plaintiffs argued that DHS field interviews involving armed agents were tantamount to voter intimidation.

Martínez-Olguín agreed that the challengers were likely to succeed, writing that the evidence showed an “objectively reasonable fear of law enforcement entanglements” that could intimidate people from helping others exercise their right to vote.

Martínez-Olguín issued a preliminary injunction restricting DHS election-related field operations involving people reasonably suspected of being U.S. citizens in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wisconsin. The restrictions are slated to remain in place until polls close on Election Day, although the judge did delay enforcement of her injunction until Friday in order to give the Trump administration time to appeal.

🚨NEW: A Biden-appointed federal judge has restricted Trump Department of Homeland Security (DHS) operations aimed at uncovering voter fraud in nine states less than two weeks before the November midterm elections.



U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín on Wednesday blocked… pic.twitter.com/gRdBwfnjZf — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) October 22, 2026

🚨NEW: A Biden-appointed federal judge has restricted Trump Department of Homeland Security (DHS) operations aimed at uncovering voter fraud in nine states less than two weeks before the November midterm elections. U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín on Wednesday blocked DHS from conducting certain "elections-related field operations and field interviews" in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wisconsin. The judge said in her ruling operations are only blocked if they target people who are known or suspected to be U.S. citizens.

For its part, DHS is steadfastly refusing to back down on its efforts to ensure only U.S. citizens vote in our elections.

A department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that DHS is “laser focused on identifying, prosecuting, and removing aliens who vote” and stressed that “ONLY Americans should elect American leaders.” The spokesperson added that DHS has no plans to investigate people it believes to be U.S. citizens.

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Let's talk a bit about Judge Martínez-Olguín.

She was born in Mexico and appointed to the federal bench by then-President Joe Biden in 2022. She's also a former attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and an audit by the legal watchdog group Bench Receipts found that she has ruled against border-enforcement policies 93 percent of the time and was rated “pro-crime” in 63 percent of the cases studied.

You can almost hear the Founding Fathers lamenting, "What are we even doing here?"

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

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