Watch: Dem Candidate Finds Out Why It Isn't Good to Invite Kamala to 'Help' in MS Race

Some Democrats have avoided having Kamala Harris appear on their behalf during their campaign if they're in tight races in red areas.

It's not hard to see why, if you check out these recent remarks made on Wednesday in Las Vegas. She's talking to culinary workers, but it sounds like she's talking to the people like they're five-year-olds.

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Kamala Harris just spoke in Las Vegas and it seems she's testing out a new oratory style. It's worse than you can imagine. https://t.co/wzglFWAUBJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 21, 2026

The best part of that clip is the looks of the two women behind her, who appear decidedly unenthused.

So I'm not sure what the Democrat Senate candidate in Mississippi, Scott Colom, was thinking when he brought Kamala Harris to an event on Thursday to "help" his campaign.

A Democrat already starts with a deficit running in Mississippi, and then adding in Harris would seem to make it harder and make you look even more unacceptable. We saw the Democrat candidate in Kansas make that kind of judgment.

Then, of course, there's also the problem of what she says and how she says it when she actually shows up. Harris appeared at a rally for him in Columbus, Mississippi, on Thursday. Of course, because it's Kamala Harris, you know there's going to be some kind of a weird word salad in the offing. And you would be correct. The problem for her? Even the presumably supportive Democrat audience wasn't quite getting it, and she even had to repeat it.

Kamala tried out a motivational quote in Mississippi: "Never let someone else's limited ability to see your capacity be a limitation on your ambition." The reaction was so muted she had to try it again. "Let me repeat that..." She actually thinks this stuff is brilliant and is amazed when no one else does. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 23, 2026

“You know, I mentor a lot of young people, and I talk to them sometimes and part of the advice I give them is, you know, never let someone else with limited ability to see your capacity be a limitation on your ambition,” Harris said at the Columbus, Miss., rally for Democratic Senate hopeful Scott Colom. The applause line received barely any reaction from the crowd, prompting the stunned former vice president to painfully deliver it again. “Let me repeat that: Never let anybody else’s, somebody else’s limited ability to see your capacity to be a limitation on your ambition,” she said, eliciting more of a reaction from rally-goers

Huh, what? No wonder they didn't get it; what an awkward line. She had to repeat it with an implicit "please clap" tone. But on top of that, imagine Harris trying to deliver a line on anyone else's "limited ability" when it's probably kind to say that she has "limited ability," at least as demonstrated by her achievements, or lack thereof, in the Biden White House.

People also commented on an apparent accent change for the Southern audience. Do they really think this kind of stuff is going to go over well?

Kamala Harris just unveiled a new accent at a rally in Mississippi This might be the worst one yet https://t.co/FB6oTgT6wS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 23, 2026

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Colom was asked about his decision to have her there.

Colom, a state district attorney who is challenging incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) in the midterm elections, said his decision to invite the failed 2024 presidential candidate to stump for him raised eyebrows. “Why would you do that?” Colom said he was asked. “You know what I told them, ‘Why not?’” the Senate hopeful told the audience ahead of Harris’ fumbled speech.

I guess he found out "why not."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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