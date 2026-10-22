'Women for Troy' Event Doesn't Go According to Plan in Latest Fumble for Jackson Campaign

We've been reporting on the Maine Senate race and how it would seem that the campaign of Democrat nominee Troy Jackson is imploding down the homestretch.

It's hard to pinpoint when exactly it started, but the flashpoint was their last debate of this election cycle a week ago, when a heckler disrupted the proceedings and began yelling at Jackson's opponent, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). When Collins told the moderators, "So this is obviously one of Troy's supporters," Jackson immediately fired back, "Oh, shut up."

Advertisement

He seemed to quickly catch himself, fumbling over his words before adding, "I don't even know that kid."

For those who missed the moment, watch:

Protestor interrupts @SenSusanCollins (R-ME) by yelling about AI data centers during Maine Senate debate: Collins: "So this is obviously one of Troy's supporters." Jackson: "Oh, shut up... I don't even know that kid." https://t.co/Gy61ZIqBnF — CSPAN (@cspan) October 15, 2026

Though Collins didn't wilt like a flower, Jackson telling a woman - and one who is 14 years older than him - to "shut up" only added fuel to the fire regarding troubling stories of his treatment of women who disagree with him, which includes allegedly throwing a water bottle at a female state lawmaker when he was a state senator, and a disturbing 1988 incident reportedly involving Jackson allegedly "pushing around" his girlfriend - whom he is still with - while in the midst of a jealous rage after he admittedly punched a man.

Jackson dug a deeper hole on the matter two days later when he refused to apologize or express regret for the moment during an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, something that was no doubt frustrating for Democrats who have tried to portray Jackson as someone who will stand up for women, not disrespect them.

Apparently, to try to counter "negative ads" and the backlash that has been stirred up in recent weeks, a "Women for Troy" group - which includes former and current female state lawmakers - sprung into action. And on Wednesday, they held a press conference, complete with pre-printed signs in hand, to endorse Jackson while hoping to reassure female voters that he was on their side:

“If we want to secure rights and health and safety for women in Maine, we need to make sure we are electing people who are representing our needs in Augusta and D.C., and endorsements are an important way that we can help do that,” [Maine Women’s Lobby Executive Director Destie] Hohman Sprague said. She added that she thinks Jackson, if elected, will advocate for abortion rights and both paid and unpaid women’s labor. “Troy understands that women's labor is also labor. And he has been fighting for it for years,” Hohman Sprague said.

But... someone was missing. As it turns out, Jackson reportedly blew off the event:

Well, well, well . . . Ill-tempered Troy Jackson was a no-show at a "Women for Troy" event Insulting? Yes. Surprising? No. https://t.co/OMOiU84RyG — Bernadette Breslin (@bernbreslin_) October 22, 2026

And one of the women who was asked about Jackson's conspicuous absence got a bit chippy while flatly noting that Jackson was "on the campaign trail":

Troy Jackson no-shows a "Women for Troy" event: https://t.co/nkbMGfbUen — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) October 21, 2026

Oh yeah. Troy Jackson "cares" so much about women that he can't even be bothered to show up at an event that was organized by women who are clearly trying to put a Band-Aid on the damage his anti-women attitude and actions have potentially done to his campaign.

And you know what? I don't feel one bit sorry for any of the women who appeared on that stage that he didn't bother to show up. Because the main reason they are supporting him is that they are mad that Susan Collins voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, which paved the way for Roe v. Wade to be overturned.

Advertisement

For whatever one thinks of Collins, she's fought for women for the 30 years she's been in the Senate. Jackson, on the other hand, has allegedly fought them. But just like it was with Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, Graham Platner, and now Jackson, none of that matters to Democrat women as long as lecherous and allegedly abusive men support abortion on demand.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.