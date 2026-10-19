New Jersey GOP Senate Nominee Justin Murphy Understands the Assignment

Republican candidates for public office in deep blue states have to be a special kind of tough and thick-skinned, considering the onslaught of hate and derision they routinely get subjected to by hardline Democrat voters, activists (both inside and outside the state), candidates, and their willing accomplices in the corporate media.

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Most recently, we've seen this toughness from Saritha Komatireddy, the Republican nominee in the New York Attorney General's race. Ms. Komatireddy came loaded for bear in her October 8 debate against Democrat incumbent AG Letitia "Tish" James. After all was said and done and certain clips went viral, the wildly partisan lawfareist was left looking like a deer in headlights, wondering what had hit her.

The result has been renewed interest in Komatireddy's campaign and polling numbers that have put the former federal prosecutor within striking distance of James.

Another viral debate moment that made headlines was the one between Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and GOP Senate nominee Justin Murphy, also on October 8, at Rider University, when Murphy gave a home run answer to a question about how he would advise President Donald Trump to proceed on Iran that even left Booker momentarily stunned. RedState wrote about it at the time, and for those who missed the clip, here it is:

GOP candidate for Senate Justin Murphy's response to a question about Iran. Booker almost wet his pants. https://t.co/8INLqrq3k8 — Live From Studio 6B (@lfs6b) October 11, 2026

Like Komatireddy, Murphy (no relation to former NJ Gov. Phil Murphy) is hoping the increased spotlight on his candidacy will help him defy the odds and do what hasn't been done in the Garden State in over 50 years: Electing a Republican Senator. And he's doing that by directly addressing an issue that is top of mind for many voters:

Asked how his message on Iran can overcome concerns about the war’s effect on energy prices – including among Republicans and independents in the crucial Philadelphia metro area where he lives [Tabernacle Township] – Murphy said it is important to offer a vision focused on long-term national and energy security. [...] Looking to that "better tomorrow," Murphy said he understands concerns about the Iran conflict’s effect on gas prices in his area, which he put at $4.20 per gallon as of Wednesday and which have become a major point of criticism of the current administration. "If they're upset at gasoline at $4.20 … you were paying over $5 a gallon with Joe Biden with a 9% interest rate, with a 20% cumulative inflation rate, with an open border, rising crime rates, declining wages and an 8% interest rate that is a full point or two higher than it is now," he said. Murphy said those concerned about prices should also look to domestic energy production and support policies that increase refining capacity to reduce exposure to global oil markets.

As for Booker, Murphy told Fox News Digital that "I don't think he gets to blame Donald Trump for anything. He's part of the branch of government that passes our country's laws and writes our tax codes and passes our budgets. I'm wondering what he's willing to take responsibility or blame for."

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For those who think it would be impossible for Murphy to win, I think back to how Republican 3rd Legislative District state senate nominee Edward Durr, a truck driver, stunned pretty much everyone in the state when he ousted his Democrat opponent, powerful longtime state Senate President Steve Sweeney, back in 2021, after only spending $2,300 on his campaign.

To be sure, statewide races are a different animal altogether. Murphy's is indeed a long-shot bid. But never say never. The silver lining if he loses? He's planting the seeds for future candidates and generations to never give up hope.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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