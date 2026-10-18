Oh My: Surprising Poll Numbers on That New York AG Race - Letitia James Isn't Going to Like This

The Republicans have been doing very well in the debates this election season.

We've seen Republican Mike Rogers hand Democrat Abdul El-Sayed his head in the Michigan Senate debate. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) pummeled Democrat Troy Jackson in all four of their debates in the Maine Senate race. Most recently, we saw Republican Michele Tafoya curb-stomp Democrat Peggy Flanagan in the Minnesota Senate debate.

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But perhaps the best debate of them all came from former federal prosecutor Saritha Komatireddy (R) in the race for Attorney General of New York. She crushed the current AG, Democrat Letitia James.

Given all the horrible things Letitia James has done, who could not love this moment?

“You don’t have to look at the facts and the law.”- Letitia James https://t.co/jm8mYT7nrT — Saritha Komatireddy (@sarithaforny) October 9, 2026

What a statement that was, too, from James.

Komatireddy was brilliant, with facts and fingers at the ready, destroying James right and left.

Saritha Komatireddy JUST STEAMROLLED Letitia James in this debate!🔥🔥🔥 Saritha Komatireddy: “New York spends $126 billion on Medicaid every year. That’s more per resident than any other state in the country, and twice as much per resident as New Jersey. That doesn’t make any sense. We’re both blue states with similar demographics and similar policies. There’s about $40 billion in unexplained spending that Letitia James has failed to investigate. We used to have one of the best Medicaid fraud units in the country under previous Democratic attorneys general. We recovered about $250 million a year. Letitia James came in, and it took a nosedive to $19 million. Under previous Democratic attorneys general, we secured about 100 criminal convictions a year. Under Letitia James, that number hit an all-time low of eight. She gets 2,000 patient abuse complaints a year and secures maybe one or two convictions. That means someone could be punching an elderly patient in a nursing home, and no one is doing anything.” https://t.co/fNwnJLj3md — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 9, 2026

All James did was stand there looking clueless, and all she could say was, "Trump." At this point, even some people in blue states have to be tired of Democrats not having any solutions and just hating on President Donald Trump.

Now a new poll is out, and it's pretty stunning. Turns out people may actually be getting the message.

Lefty incumbent state Attorney General Letitia James’ lead over GOPer Saritha Komatireddy has shrunk to just 6 points after the underdog’s strong debate performance, a bombshell Republican internal poll shows. James now leads Komatireddy by just 50.7% to 44.7% — half of the Democratic AG’s 13-point spread in a Siena University survey last month, according to the new poll conducted for the GOP candidate and obtained by The Post. About 4% of voters remain undecided, the latest survey found.

That's a huge move from last month when Komatireddy was 13 points behind, and it is likely because the debate showed that people could finally have a competent AG. In August, she was 18 points behind. So she's definitely closing in leaps and bounds.

“The final three weeks are about one thing: putting Saritha in front of the voters who have not seen her yet, because the ones who saw her debate are breaking to her by four to one.’’ One in five likely voters surveyed said they watched the debate. Among those who watched, Komatireddy scores with them 81% to 19%. the poll showed.

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Komatireddy now leads James among independents, 49 percent to 43 percent.

Komatireddy is winning areas where Republicans need to perform well. She leads James on Long Island 57% to 41% and the broader downstate suburbs 54% to 44% and upstate 50% to 44%. James is ahead because of her huge margin in New York City, where she bests Komatireddy 65% to 30%. Komatireddy leads among men 53% to 43%, non-college voters 50% to 45%, and in terms of voters ages 46 to 55, 51% to 46%, according to the survey. The memo did not specify James’s lead among women.

It's going to be a challenge, but she has momentum, unlike James. She's what's really needed in that position - a truly good prosecutor who cares about getting the job done, not the political hack that James is.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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