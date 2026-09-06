Watch: Hilton Cruises Into Becerra's Neighborhood Like a Boss As CA Gubernatorial Campaign Rolls On

After Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton advanced to the general election back in June, the first thing he did was head to East Los Angeles, which is considered his Democrat opponent Xavier Becerra's neck of the woods.

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He noted at the time that the choice was deliberate:

Hilton spoke Wednesday at a general election campaign kickoff event near the site of a cold food storage warehouse fire that plagued neighborhoods in Boyle Heights. Hilton .. was joined by supporters across a street from the sprawling burned out warehouse in the community east of downtown Los Angeles. Hilton said the location represents what he called a "rotting regime" of Democrats elected to political office. "Think about the people who live here, who had to put up with this," Hilton said. "This is the symbol of Democrat failure."

The Los Angeles Times framed the event as Hilton "pitching himself to California’s abundance of anti-Trump voters," quoting the candidate as saying, "Democrats had 'abandoned' working-class and Latino communities and crushed small businesses."

An essential part of any potentially winning campaign, especially in places where the odds are stacked against you, is to try to appeal to such voters, something Donald Trump has successfully done going back to his first presidential campaign in 2015.

Over the weekend, Hilton was back in the same part of town, and it looked like fun was had by all:

INCREDIBLE block party tonight in East LA—maybe the best of the entire campaign! pic.twitter.com/iUJpXtx2PF — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) September 5, 2026

Safe to say this was my first time in a low rider!



Thank you East LA!!! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/tug7jeguka — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) September 6, 2026

EAST LA: Latina Moms for Hilton…



An incredible group of women who have had ENOUGH!



California’s costs are out of control and our moms deserve some RELIEF—12 weeks of paid maternity leave, home help for your newborn, first $150k tax free! pic.twitter.com/19I4BDLDkR — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) September 5, 2026

The energy was insane tonight. 2 solid events in East LA for Steve Hilton. Doing boots on the ground work, something Becerra has failed to do. While he’s insulated with his special interests groups Hilton is meeting people where they are. pic.twitter.com/Ulqcp5naQG — Denise Aguilar (@InformedMama209) September 5, 2026

Come with me to serve tacos to the East LA community with @SteveHiltonx 🌮 pic.twitter.com/9mkFQNkYth — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 6, 2026

Hilton was no doubt buoyed by recent polling that showed a single-digit race headed into the fall election campaign season, as RedState previously reported:

🚨 SHOCK POLL: It’s a SINGLE-DIGIT race for governor.



Becerra 49% / Hilton 41% / 10% Undecided



We’ve cut the margin from 25% ➡️ 8% in less than two months! Our campaign is SURGING; the Machine is reeling. Keep the pressure on! pic.twitter.com/x9L4W4Vwdz — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 24, 2026

It’s a notable shift from other recent polls, and shows that Becerra, who is accused of losing track of tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children during his tenure as Biden’s HHS head, is not exactly setting the electorate on fire.

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Relatedly, as we also documented, Hilton revealed a week ago that he had receipts on a $225,000 corruption scheme involving Becerra's former chief of staff, alleging Becerra was aware of it.

RedState's Bob Hoge broke it down:

Here are more details on what allegedly went down: when Becerra was appointed by former President Joe Biden to be his HHS chief in 2020, he wanted his longtime chief of staff Sean McCluskie to come to him, but McCluskie wanted more money. Becerra’s underlings then worked up a scheme to divert $225K from his California campaign account to a consulting firm run by Governor Gavin Newsom's former chief of staff, Dana Williamson. The money was then used to pay McCluskie’s wife for a fake job. McCluskie, Williamson, and a Sacramento lobbyist all separately pleaded guilty to fraud and other charges in the case in late 2025 and May 2026. They are awaiting sentencing. Hilton said he’s got the proof Becerra knew, and it’s time for the FBI to get back in the game.

As always, stay tuned.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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