Update: The Democrats' Latest Pivot on Hasan Piker Has Commenced, and It's Not Gonna Work

The 2026 general election campaign for the open Senate seat in Michigan got underway nearly a month ago, with DSA-backed Abdul El-Sayed winning the Democrat nomination to take on Trump-backed former Congressman Mike Rogers (MI-08), who faced no primary opposition.

Advertisement

Out of over 1.5 million votes cast in the Democrat primary, El-Sayed defeated Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) by less than 16,000 votes, suggesting the Democrat electorate in the state is deeply divided over the direction of the party.

In the weeks since, the anti-America, anti-Israel El-Sayed and his fellow Michigan Democrats have been peppered with questions about his Bromance with antisemitic Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, and whether or not he/they disavow abhorrent comments previously made by Piker, including how he felt America "deserved 9/11." Piker also once said, "it doesn’t matter if rape happened on October 7th. It doesn’t change the dynamic for me," in reference to the documented Hamas terrorist rapes of Israeli women hostages in the larger context of the Israel-Hamas war and where Piker stands (which is with Hamas).

While El-Sayed has not disavowed Piker, he has switched to repeatedly referring to him as merely a "Twitch streamer," refusing to say his name while claiming Piker has never been what his campaign was about, pretending Piker didn't play a pivotal role in elevating his profile.

But we're seeing yet another pivot coming from Democrats on this issue, as evidenced by comments Rep. Debbie Dingell (MI-06) made in a recent MS NOW interview, proclaiming in so many words that it was Piker who inserted himself into the Senate race and caused the chaos for her party:

Michigan Democrat Debbie Dingell says Abdul El-Sayed campaigning with Hasan Piker has created a "crisis" in Michigan.



DINGELL: “I don’t understand Hasan Piker…he created this crisis when he came into Michigan months ago.” pic.twitter.com/7I1uoXfL9L — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2026

Except no - the crisis was created by El-Sayed, who repeatedly appeared on Piker's show and invited him to Michigan largely because he agrees with his viewpoints:

Dear Debbie - Hasan Piker didn’t just *show up* in Michigan - he was invited by your Democrat Sebate candidate Abdul El-Sayed



REPEATEDLY.



Because he agrees with his views. https://t.co/CRpzvvaT1O — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) August 30, 2026

Piker has admitted as much:

SUPERCUT: Hasan Piker says that Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed invited him to campaign in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/aL7pLuWvhK https://t.co/Rigu8zZBdm — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) August 30, 2026

Advertisement

The candidate you are supporting for Senate is what has created the crisis within your party @RepDebDingell.



Michiganders don't want to support someone who invites people who think America deserved 9/11 ... not really all that difficult to understand. https://t.co/ObOEeacTvT — Mike Rogers War Room (@RFSWarRoom) August 30, 2026

I think that's a key point to make in all of this, and one that Democrats like Dingell are trying very hard to bury: this was a crisis of El-Sayed's own making, not just because he sought out Piker's endorsement, but also because - Piker or not - El-Sayed's views are radically extreme, and don't represent most of Michigan's voters. His close association with Piker only emphasizes the point.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.